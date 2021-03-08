Marion Center’s quartet of Anthony Scott, Alek Vaglia, Zach Short and Xavier Vaglia claimed the title in the 200 freestyle relay at the District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships at Hollidaysburg.
The foursome recorded a winning time of 1 minute, 37.56 seconds in one of the closest events in Saturday’s meet and captured one of the hard-to-get berths in the PIAA Championships.
Marion Center’s Xavier Vaglia touched just ahead of Huntingdon’s Andrew Cunningham after the two anchors entered the pool nearly neck-and-neck. Vaglia posted a split of 23.21 secnd and Cunningham came in at 23.31, a difference of 0.10 seconds in a race in which the margin was 0.08.
Scott is a senior, Alek Vaglia is a freshman, Short is a senior and Xavier Vaglia is a junior. They entered the meet as the fourth seed behind Huntingdon, Central Cambria and Westmont Hilltop and cut more than four seconds off their qualifying time.
The relay team provided the highlight for a Marion Center team that turned in a strong effort and finished third with 177 points, one point behind second-place Westmont Hilltop. Central Cambria won with 212 points.
James Clark added to the medal haul with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and also finished fifth in the 500 freestyle. Evan Crooks was part of the 400 freestyle relay team along with Clark, Scott and Xavier Vaglia that took third place.
Xavier Vaglia was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 freestyle, Scott with third in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and Alek Vaglia was fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Paul Smith finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke and was on the fifth-place 200 medley relay team with Crooks, Clark and Short.
Also competing for Marion Center were Aly Krecota (eighth, 100 butterfly and 11th, 100 backstroke); Robin DeHaven (ninth, 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Liz Smith (100 breaststroke), Lilly Ryer (ninth, 50 freestyle and 12th, 100 freestyle) and Bonnie Kostella (ninth, 200 freestyle).
The 200 medley relay team of Krecota, DeHaven, Ryer and Kostella was fifth, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Ryer, Reagan Ryan, Ella Wells and Kostella was fifth.
The PIAA Championships are March 19 at Cumberland Valley High School. Only district champions and the next eight swimmer statewide with the best times in each event advance to the state meet in a field drastically reduced due to COVID-19 protocols.