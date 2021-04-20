The Marion Center Stingers ran their winning streak to 10 with a 12-0, five-inning win over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
It was the second of four straight games this week for the unbeaten Stingers, who play host to DuBois today in a non-conference game.
“We’re starting to hit through the lineup, which we wanted to see,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “We’ve always been strong at the top, but now we’re hitting all the way through.”
Marion Center rapped out 12 hits against Penns Manor. Lexi Roush hit a two-run home run, and Grace Rougeaux and Lydia Miller each doubled for one of their two hits.
Mia Urbani and Jasmine Hill also doubled, and Katie Moore stroked two hits and drove in two runs.
Rougueax posted the win. She struck out 11, did not issue a walk and limited the Comets to two hits.
Penns Manor (2-4) plays host to Purchase Line on Thursday.
BLAIRSVILLE 14, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Blairsville scored eight runs over the second and third innings and took care of winless West Shamokin in six innings in a Heritage Conference game.
Brin Gardner went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Isabel Pynos went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and an RBI for Blairsville. Hannah Foust finished 3-for-5 and drove in a run and also picked up the win on the mound. Tori Foust banged out two hits.
Hannah Foust walked four and struck out four and allowed six hits and three runs.
Lexie Young had two RBIs for West Shamokin.
Both teams are off until Monday. Blairsville (4-1) visits United, and West Shamokin (0-6) plays host to Homer-Center.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 8, HOMER-CENTER 7: Homer-Center scored early but not often enough to knock off Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center scored five runs in the opening inning but didn’t strike again until Julia King hit a home run in the seventh to set the final. King also stroked a two-run double in the opening inning.
The Wildcats outhit Northern Cambria 11-3 but committed eight errors. McKenna Kishlock and Ashlyn Kerr each had two hits for Homer-Center.
Jess Krug picked up the win.
Both teams play Thursday. Northern Cambria (4-4) visits Marion Center, and Homer-Center plays host to United.
ARMSTRONG 6, INDIANA 5: Indiana hit and pitched well enough to win, but the defense let down the Indians in a loss to Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana led 4-3 going into the fourth inning, but Armstrong took a 5-4 lead in the fifth, tacked on a run in the seventh and survived Olivia Zimmerman’s solo home run in the seventh.
Olivia Zimmerman finished 4-for-4, and her solo homer was the only threat Indiana made in its last at-bat. Sara Zimmerman finished 2-for-4 with a triple. Ella Myers and Ashlyn Winslow belted doubles.
Cassidy Adams hit a two-run home run for Armstrong, and Bella Atherton had two hits.
Olivia Zimmerman struck out 15 and walked two. Two of the six runs she allowed were unearned.
Indiana (5-3) plays host to Plum on Thursday.
Armstrong (7-2) leads the section at 5-1.
MARION CENTER 12, PENNS MANOR 0
Marion Center 712 02 — 12 12 0 Penns Manor 000 00 — 0 2 2
2B — Miller (MC), Rougeaux (MC), Hill (MC), Urbani (MC). HR — Roush (MC).
W — Rougeaux 11 K, 0 BB. L — Sturgeon 1 K, 2 BB.
ARMSTRONG 6, INDIANA 5
Armstrong 030 -2- 1; — 6 5 2 Indiana 012 100 1; — 5 8 4
2B — Myers (I), Winslow (I). 3B — Smerick (A), S.Zimmerman (I). HR — Adams (A), O.Zimmerman (I).
W — Sprankle 3 K, 10 BB. L — O.Zimmerman 15 K, 2 BB.
BLAIRSVILLE 14, WEST SHAMOKIN 3
Blairsville 153 113; — 14 15 1 West Shamokin 100 020 — 3 6 2
2B — Gardner (B), H.Foust (B), T.Foust (B).
W — H.Foust 4 K, 4 BB. — McConnell 8 K, 2 BB.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
LIGONIER VALLEY 85, APOLLO-RIDGE 64
110 hurdles — Piper (LV) 16.6. 100 — Mull (AR) 11.8. 800 — Klotz (LV) 2:15. 400 relay — Apollo-Ridge (Curci, Baustert, Ciocco, Mull) 47.5. 400 — Smykal (LV) 57.3. 300 hurdles — Piper (LV) 50.1. 3,200 — Klotz (LV) 11:46. 1,600 relay — Ligonier Valley 4:01. 1,600 — Smykal (LV) 4:55. 800 relay — Ligonier Valley 10:16.
Shot put — Klingensmith (AR) 39-9. Discus — Klingensmith (AR) 126-5. Long jump — Baustert (AR) 17-2. Triple jump — Higgins (LV) 34-6. High jump — Smykal (LV) 5-8. Pole vault — Cecchini (AR) 11-0. Javelin — Higgins (LV) 157-5.
GIRLS
LIGONIER VALLEY 93, APOLLO-RIDGE 52
100 hurdles — Auman (LV) 19.4. 100 — Jordan (LC) 13.2. 800 — Myers (LV) 2:55. 400 relay — Apollo-Ridge (Duriancik, Ross, McCray, Koleno) 55.1. 400 — Duriancik (AR) 1:09. 300 hurdles — Sheeder (LV) 56.2. 200 — Ross (AR) 37.6. 3,200 — Smith (LV) 27.6. 1,600 relay — Ligonier Valley (Wallace, Myers, Daniels, Wilcox) 5:25. 800 relay — Ligonier Valley (Myers, Wallace, Queer, Smith) 12:17. 1.600 — Smith (LV) 5:56.
Shot put — Kuntz (AR) 27-5½. Discus — Tomiczek (AR) 77-2. Long jump — Hoffman (LV) 15-9. Triple jump — Hoffman (LV) 33-5. High jump — Hoffman (LV) 5-0. Pole vault — Ross (AR) 6-0. Javelin — Weightman (AR) 113-6.