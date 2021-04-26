Marion Center ran its winning streak to a dozen with a 15-4 win over Purchase line in five innings in a Heritage Conference softball game Monday.
Jasmine Hill hit a home run for one of her two hits and drove in three runs, and Grace Rougeaux slapped four singles. Abi Smulik hit a pinch-hit double.
Marion Center pulled away with six runs in the second inning after Purchase Line forged a tie at 3-all in the opening frame.
Bethany Smith and Carly Ward each had two hits for Purchase Line. Abby Goncher doubled.
Hill pitched the first three innings to pick up the win. She fanned four and walked one before giving way to Rougeaux, who recorded strikeouts for all six outs in her two innings.
Both teams play Wednesday. Purchase Line plays host to Northern Cambria, and Marion Center, 9-0 in the conference, welcomes United.
PENNS MANOR 4, BLACKLICK VALLEY 1: In a Smith-vs.-Smith pitchers’ duel, Penns Manor’s Kassidy came out on top of Blacklick Valley’s Madison in a non-conference game.
Kassidy Smith struck out 15 without issuing a walk and scattered six hits. Madison Smith struck out six, walked four and allowed four runs and four hits.
At the plate, Kassidy Smith had two hits and an RBI for the Comets (4-4). Anna Peterman doubled in a run and Jada Bennett singled in a run.
Olivia Futula had two hits for Blacklick Valley (4-6).
Penns Manor plays host to Bishop Guilfoyle today.
INDIANA 13, PENN HILLS 1: Indiana jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Penn Hills and cruised to a six-inning win in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Olivia Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and home run and finished a single shy of the cycle. She walked in her other at-bat.
She also picked up the win, striking out 15 and walking one while yielding only two hits.
Indiana finished with seven extra-base hits among its 13 overall. Haley Hamilton finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and Gia Cosentino and Regan Trusal each banged out two hits. Ashlyn Winslow, Hamilton, Cosentino and Tori Manzek also stroked doubles.
“We got the bats going again, and we hadn’t had that the last few games,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “We have four games this week, and if we can keep that up, that will be good.”
Indiana plays host to Woodland Hills today.
UNITED 11, BLAIRSVILLE 0: Abbey McConville struck out 14 in a four-hitter and Jaelyn Lichtenfels hit a home run in United’s win over Blairsville in 4½ innings in a Heritage Conference game.
Tatum Coyle had two hits, including a double, and McConville stroked two and drove in two runs. Keirstyn Becker and Brailee Price also doubled. Cleo Long drove in two runs, and Lichtenfels finished with three RBIs.
United (6-4) travels to Marion Center on Wednesday, and Blairsville plays host to Homer-Center on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 11, HOMER-CENTER 4: West Shamokin grabbed an early lead and poured it on late in a win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin nursed a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning and scored eight runs in its final three at-bats. The Wolves finished with 14 hits.
Lexie Young cranked out three hits and Haileigh Newell, Maddie McConnell and Grace Schrecengost each had two. Schrecengost drove in three runs.
McConnell picked up the win, allowing two hits in six innings.
Homer-Center visits Harmony today. West Shamokin (2-6) travels to Penns Manor on Wednesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 8, APOLLO-RIDGE 0: Maddie Griffin pitched her sixth no-hitter of the season, and Ligonier Valley rebounded from its first loss by beating Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Griffin struck out 15 and Ligonier Valley improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the section. Apollo-Ridge dropped to 6-2 overall and in the section.
Griffin, Kailey Johnston and Cheyenne Piper each drove in two runs for Ligonier Valley. Griffin and Ruby Wallace doubled and Johnston tripled.
Both teams play Wednesday. Ligonier Valley visits Seton-La Salle and Apollo-Ridge plays host to Steel Valley.