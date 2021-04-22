Marion Center used a 12-run second inning to defeat Northern Cambria, 16-6, in five innings in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Jasmine Hill led the Stingers with three hits, one of them a home run, and drove in three runs. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven without issuing a walk. Mia Urbani raked a double and Lexi Roush smacked two hits.
Northern Cambria’s Jessica Krug went 3-for-3, crushing two home runs and tallying five RBIs. Jensen Wiewiora collected two hits.
Marion Center (11-0) visits Purchase Line on Monday, and Northern Cambria (4-5) travels to Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
UNITED 13, HOMER-CENTER 1: United scored in every inning, including six runs in the sixth that enforced the mercy rule, in a victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Mackenzie Regan, Brailee Price and Abbey McConville each cracked three hits for United (5-1). Regan drove in four runs, Price knocked in two and McConville had one RBI. Madisyn Burkett chipped in two hits and drove in a run.
McConville handled things on the mound, pitching a one-hitter while striking out 12 and walking five.
Ashlyn Kerr had Homer-Center’s only hit with one out in the sixth inning.
United plays at Ferndale today. Homer-Center plays at West Shamokin on Monday.
PLUM 5, INDIANA 0: Indiana can’t find a way to get to Plum’s Melanie Mienke.
Mienke shut out Indiana for the second time this season, this time on a four-hitter following a three-hitter to open the season, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Mienke struck out 14 and walked only one.
“We didn’t score on her the first time and she held us again,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said.
Indiana’s best chance to score came in the third inning when Chloe McHugh and Lauren Carloni opened the inning with hits. Carloni finished 2-for-3 with a double.
“We had opportunities in the third and fifth but couldn’t get the timely hit,” Wilson said.
Olivia Zimmerman was the hard-luck loser. She allowed seven hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
Plum (6-3) is second in the section at 4-1. Indiana (5-4) fell to 2-4 in the section.
Indiana plays host to St. Marys on Saturday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 11, BRENTWOOD 0: Maddie Griffin threw her fifth no-hitter of the season and Ligonier Valley improve d to 9-0 with a win over Brentwood in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Griffin struck out 11 and did not issue a walk. The only thing that kept her from a second straight perfect game was an error.
Griffin also starred at the plate with three hits, including a double and a triple. Kailey Johnston banged out four hits, including a triple. Haley Boyd had three hits and three RBIs.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Mount Pleasant today.