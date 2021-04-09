Marion Center beat Homer-Center, 13-4, to improve to 5-0 and set up a Heritage Conference softball showdown against unbeaten Blairsville at home on Monday.
The Stingers scored six run in the third inning to get the jump on Homer-Center and added two in the fourth before Homer-Center reached the board three times in the bottom of the inning.
The Wildcats mounted little against Marion Center’s Grace Rougeaux, who struck out 18 and walked four while yielding only one hit.
Jasmine Hill, the Stingers’ other starting pitcher, saved her best for the plate and cranked out four hits with a double and triple, drove in four runs and scored three times.
Lexi Roush had two hits and scored four runs, and Rougeaux helped herself with two hits, including a triple. Lyndsey Mallory had two hits, and the Stingers finished with 13.
“We played four games this week and didn’t have any drive today,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “It’s a little much, but they did what they had to do today. Grace with 18 strikeouts, that’s huge, and we’re going to need more big performances because the teams coming up are going to be better and better as they play more games.”
BLAIRSVILLE 3, PENNS MANOR 1: Hannah Foust held Penns Manor in check and Blairsville beat the Comets in a Heritage Conference game to remain unbeaten.
Foust went the distance, striking out 13, allowing three hits and surrendering the lone run in the seventh inning.
Blairsville scored a run in the third inning when Isabel Pynos walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a dropped third strike.
The Bobcats scored two more in the sixth to give Foust a 3-0 cushion.
Blairsville managed only three hits off Penns Manor’s Anna Peterman. She struck out 11 and walked three.
Both teams play Monday. Blairsville visits unbeaten Marion Center, and Penns Manor (2-2) plays host to United.
INDIANA 5, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4: Indiana overcame some mistakes and froged a tie against Cambria Heights in a non-conference game.
“It was a good game, a very tight game, and a few mistakes almost cost us, but we were able to pull it out,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said.
Indiana (2-1) struck for three runs in the third, with Olivia Zimmerman delivering the big hit with a two-run single with two outs.
The Indians added two in the fifth, with Ashlyn Winslow smacking a two-run single with two outs.
Cambria Heights made it 5-4 in the seventh when Karli Storm hit a home run but didn’t threaten otherwise. The Highlanders earlier scored twice after Indiana committed errors following triples.
Olivia Zimmerman posted the win, striking out 11, walking two and scattering seven hits.
Sara Zimmerman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Ella Myers finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Indiana plays host to Highlands on Saturday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 4, SETON-LA SALLE 0: Maddie Griffin tossed a four-hit shutout to lead Ligonier Valley past Seton-La Salle in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Griffin struck out 14 and walked two in leading Ligonier Valley to its third win without a loss.
Haley Boyd banged out three hits and Griffin and Kailey Johnston had two apiece for the Rams. Johnston drove in two runs.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Belle Vernon on Saturday.
BASEBALL
INDIANA 5, CLEARFIELD 5: Indiana scored in its final at-bat to forge a tie with Clearfield in a non-conference game.
With Indiana trailing 5-4 with two outs in the seventh, Branden Yanity and Ben Ryan drew back-to-back walks, and Austin Homer delivered a pinch-hit RBI single that tied the game.
Lincoln Trusal smacked two hits and drove in two runs for Indiana. Yanity also picked up a couple RBIs, and Gavin Homer finished with two hits.
Clearfield scored firve runs against two Indiana pitchers before Steve Budash came in and pitched three innings of scoreless relief. He scattered three hits, struck out four and walked one.
Indiana (4-0-1) plays host to Highlands on Monday.
MARION CENTER 12, HOMER-CENTER 8: Marion Center scored five unanswered runs to fend off Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Homer-Center found itself down 7-0 entering the third inning and capped off eight runs to take the lead, but Marion Center answered.
“We were down 7-0 and scored eight to take the lead, but we just had too many errors,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “We just had too many errors (5), and you’re not going to win games when you do that.”
Landin Bennett led the Marion Center attack, going 3-for-5 with a double, one run scored and three RBIs. Skyler Olp raked two hits and an RBI, along with a run scored. Ty Ryen was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic and Andrew Ruddock each smacked two hits and had an RBI apiece. Caleb Palmer drove in two runs with a run scored, and Evan Keslar had a base hit with two walks and an RBI.
Ty Ryen picked up the win in 4 2/3 innings of relief work, striking out eight and walking one.
Aidan Cattau started for the Stingers, struck out two batters and walked one in two innings. Parker Black came in relief of Cattau for a third of an inning.
Jonah Arone took the loss in relief.
Marion Center (3-1) plays host to Blairsville on Tuesday, and Homer-Center (1-3) visits Saltsburg on Monday.
UNITED 12, PURCHASE LINE 3: United scored five runs in the fifth inning to put away Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Ben Tomb and Wade Plowman each tallied two hits and two RBIs and the pair combined for three runs scored. Hunter Cameron, Joe Marino and Bradley Felix each collected a hit and RBI apiece.
Mason Gearhart was 1-for-3 with a triple and had the lone RBI for Purchase Line.
Joe Henry picked up the win, pitching three innings, striking out four and walking one.
Wade Plowman pitched two innings in relief, recorded two strikeouts and walked one. Ben Tomb pitched the last two innings and struck out four batters.
Gearhart took the loss.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line plays host to West Shamokin and United visits Penns Manor.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
FRIDAY’S LINESCORES
MARION CENTER 13, HOMER-CENTER 4
Marion Center 006 202 3 — 13 13 2
Homer-Center 000 300 1 — 4 1 5
2B — Hill (MC). 3 B — Hill (MC), Rougeaux (MC). W — Rougeaux 18 K, 4 BB. L — Marshall 1 K, 0 BB.
BLAIRSVILLE 3, PENNS MANOR 1
Penns Manor 000 000 1 — 1 3 4
Blairsville 001 002 x — 3 3 1
2B — Peterman (PM). W — Foust 13 K, 4 BB. L — Peterman 11 K, 3 BB.
INDIANA 5, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4
Indiana 003 020 0 — 5 9 3
Cambria Heights 011 100 1 — 4 7 4
2B — S.Zimmerman (I). HR — Storm (CH). W — O.Zimmerman 11 K, 2 BB. WPIAL 2A Section 2
LIGONIER VALLEY 4, SETON-LA SALLE 0
Seton-La Salle 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Ligonier Valley 100 012 x; — 4 9 0
W — Griffin 14 K, 2 BB. L — Barton 11 K, 1 BB.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES
UNITED 12, PURCHASE LINE 3
Purchase Line — 3
Chambers 3-0-0-0, Beer 3-0-0-0, Huey 3-1-1-1, Gearhart 3-1-1-1, Brooks 0-1-0-0, Bennett 3-0-0-0, Kephart 3-0-1-0, Syster 3-0-0-0, Sanchez 2-0-0-0, Zurenko 1-0-0-0, Totals 24-3-3-1
United — 12
Marino 4-2-1-1, Plowman 3-2-2-2, Tomb 3-1-2-2, Felix 3-1-1-1, Thomas 1-0-0-0, Henry 3-1-1-0, Reasor 1-0-0-0, Cameron 3-2-1-1, Howard 1-0-0-0, Strong 2-0-0-0, Travis 1-0-0-0, Worthington 1-2-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, McCully 1-1-0-0, Timko 1-0-1-0, Totals 29-12-9-7
Purchase Line 200 100 0 — 3 3 4
United 410 250 x — 12 9 0
2B — Cameron. 3B — Gearhart. W — Henry 4 K, 1 BB. L — Gearhart 2 K, 2 BB.
MARION CENTER 12, HOMER-CENTER 8
Marion Center — 12
Olp 5-1-2-1, Ryen 4-3-2-1, Badzik 2-2-0-0, Bennett 5-1-3-3, Palko 4-1-1-0, Cattau 1-0-1-2, Black 2-1-1-1, Lynn 2-2-2-1, Bracken 3-0-0-0, Fairman 4-1-0-0, Rummell 2-0-0-1, Totals 34-12-12-10
Homer-Center — 8
Krejocic 4-1-2-1, Keslar 2-0-1-1, Ruddock 4-1-2-1, Rowland 4-1-1-0, Housholder 4-1-1-1, Palmer 4-1-1-2, Miakar 2-0-0-0, Houser 1-0-0-0, Bell 2-0-0-0, Roser 1-1-1-0, Clevenger 3-1-1-0, Mock 0-1-0-0, Totals 31-8-10-6
Marion Center 106 012 2 — 12 12 2
Homer-Center 008 000 0 — 8 10 5