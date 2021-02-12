United coach Paul Hall saw the danger lurking.
In fact, after his team outlasted Blairsville, 79-64, on Wednesday night, he commented that a snow day Thursday might do his team some good.
The snow relented early Thursday morning, so the Lions hit the road last night. And they got stung.
Marion Center (4-7), which probably won’t make it into the Heritage Conference girls’ playoff field or the District 6 Class 3A tournament, sprang an upset on the Lions (9-3). Alexa Ackerman hit six 3-point field goals on the way to 23 points, and Lydia Miller rang up three 3s and finished with 20 points. United’s Maizee Fry finished with 33 points a night after netting a career-high 38.
“I watched them against Penns Manor and they had them on the ropes,” Hall said of the Stingers. “I knew it was going to be a game. They had an answer for everything. I don’t know if we were worn out from (Wednesday night) or I didn’t prepare them right. They came out and took it to us every quarter.”
In fact, conference coaches have commented throughout the season that Marion Center, regardless of record, could play a role in the outcome of the Heritage Conference regular season. The Stingers did that by effectively knocking the Lions out of the race for the regular-season title and possibly leaving them scrambling to maintain the third of four berths in the conference semifinals.
“We’ve been right there for a couple games,” Marion Center coach Amy Trimble said. “I’m glad the girls got it done. We needed a team win, and my goodness, you couldn’t get a better team win. The bench was out of this world. If you’d have been here or listening on the radio, you wouldn’t have been able to hear. Everybody did their part and played their role, and that’s how we won.”
Marion Center lost to United by 20 points, 63-43, on Jan. 20. Ackerman, a senior, and Miller, a freshman, led the way in the rematch in an offense that was otherwise balanced.
“They were tough,” Hall said. “Some of those we NBA 3s. We just let them open, and you can’t do that with shooters. We can’t keep playing like we are with slow starts and giving up free shots. And we’re relying on Fry too much, I think.”
Kaelee Elkin, a sophomore, scored 12 points, and junior Shawn Cook added eight. Junior Nevada Armstrong and senior Jerzy Coble combined for the other 11 points. Miller also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Fry had 13 field goals and was 7-for-11 at the free throw line.
“Our big goal was to try to contain her,” Trimble said, “but she’s a great player. She knows how to work inside, and we tried doubling down, but she’s just a great player and knows how to put the ball in the hoop.”
Lauren Donelson added 12 points and Brook Murlin had 11 for United.
The loss left United at 7-3 in the conference. Unbeaten West Shamokin (12-0, 10-0) appears to be running away with the regular-season race, with two wins over second-place Homer-Center (10-2, 9-2) going into this evening’s game at Penns Manor (10-4, 6-4).
United and West Shamokin play on the last two regular-season dates of the season.
Purchase Line (7-5, 5-4) and Blairsville (4-6, 4-6) are making bids to reach the four-team postseason field.
The conference semifinals — girls and boys — are set for Wednesday, Feb. 23, with the championship games to follow two night later. The games will be played at the homes of the highest seed.
United plays at Saltsburg on Saturday. Marion Center plays a non-conference doubleheader with the boys’ team on Saturday at Cambria Heights.
INDIANA 66, ARMSTRONG 60, OT: Indiana handed Armstrong its first loss of the season scoring in the closing seconds of regulation to force overtime and overcoming a 40-point performance by the River Hawks’ Emma Paul in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Sophomore Abbie Huey scored on a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to forge a 56-56 tie and send the game to overtime. Indiana outscored Armstrong 10-4 in overtime.
“Abbie is a great 10-foot shooter,” Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “I figured she was probably going to be the one that was open, so we pulled everybody out, flashed her to that short corner, and she hit it.”
Indiana played one of its best halves of the season in the first 16 minutes and took a 32-27 lead into halftime. Katie Kovalchick powered Indiana’s charge by establishing her presence in the low post and scored 14 of her team-high 23 points.
Paul finished the first half with 17, and she hit two free throws with 11 seconds left to give Armstrong a 56-54 lead and set up the last play of regulation.
Junior Hope Cook scored 13 points for Indiana. Freshman Isabella Antonacci scored eight of her 12 points in the first half and dished out seven assists. Huey scored all of her 10 points after the first half.
Indiana (5-7, 4-5 section) stretched the lead to seven in the third quarter, but Armstrong (7-1, 5-1) rallied for a 41-41 tie going into the final period.
“We’ve been in close games all year,” Peterson said. “We figured it was only a matter of time until we pulled one off.”
Paul finished with 15 field goals, five of them 3s. She had seven points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Kovalchick went 7-for-8 at the free throw line to go with eight field goals. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mia Ciocca went 3-for-4 from the line in overtime. Indiana was 15-for-21 at the line, and Armstrong was 7-for-11.
Indiana plays at Redbank Valley on Saturday.
BLAIRSVILLE 84, SALTSBURG 47: Blairsville scored 49 points in the first half in a season-high point total for any Heritage Conference team, boys or girls, and raced past winless Saltsburg.
Blairsville’s Lexi Risinger continued her torrid scoring pace with 23 points. She was coming off consecutive games with 30 or more points.
Julia Potts poured in 21 points for the Bobcats. Abby Pynos scored 15. Hannah Artley and Isabel Pynos combined for 17 points.
Abbie Dickie and Izzy Koffman combined for 25 points for Saltsburg, and Eden Plowman and Karly Cindric combined for 17.
Blairsville (4-6) plays host to Homer-Center on Monday. Saltsburg welcomes United on Saturday.
PURCHASE LINE 79, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 14: Purchase Line tuned up for tonight’s big game at Homer-Center by rolling past winless Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line’s four junior stalwarts led the way. Bethany Smith posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds and came up with five steals, and Abby Goss also rang up a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Maddie Scalese turned in 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Carley Ward contributed 10 points.
Seniors Abbi Misko and Tara Leamer each had six points.
Purchase Line enters this evening’s makeup game at 7-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play. Homer-Center is 10-2 and 9-2 and coming off a loss to unbeaten West Shamokin. The teams meet again 10 days later.
MOUNT PLEASANT 65, LIGONIER VALLEY 30: Tiffany Zelmore scored 35 points — five more than Ligonier Valley — in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 games.
Zelmore, a sophomore, made 12 field goals, all 2s, and was 11-for-13 at the free throw line for Mount Pleasant (5-6, 2-5 section).
Abby Painter led Ligonier Valley with eight points and seven rebounds. Lizzy Crissman had 12 rebounds.
The teams meet again Tuesday at Ligonier Valley (0-8).
BOYS
PURCHASE LINE 51, NORTHERN CAMBRIA, 2OT: It took an extra eight minutes, but Purchase Line registered its third win by topping Northern Cambria in double overtime in a Heritage Conference game.
Mello Sanchez went 6-for-8 from the free throw line to go with a field goal in the overtime periods, and Isaac Huey tossed in the other three points in Purchase Line’s 10-3 advantage. Purchase Line dropped the first meeting between the two teams, 53-51.
Sanchez scored a game-high 22 points. Gabe Lamer scored 10 and Huey finished with seven.
Matt Sedlock and Mike Hoover combined for 35 of Northern Cambria’s points.
Purchase Line (3-10) plays at Marion Center on Saturday afternoon. Northern Cambria (2-10) plays host to Harmony this evening.
UNITED 56, MARION CENTER 41: United pulled away from Marion Center in the third quarter en route to its 13th win overall and 10th in the Heritage Conference.
The Lions (13-2, 10-1) stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 16, 45-29, going into the fourth quarter.
Jonny Muchesko, a junior guard, led balanced scoring for United with 15 points. Hunter Cameron chipped in 10. Jacob Boring had nine, and Austin Kovalcik and Ben Tomb scored seven apiece. Brad Felix had the other five.
Marion Center (7-5, 6-5) lost for the third time in four games. Justin Peterson scored 14 points. Connor Fairman and Vitalijs Petrof combined for 17.
United plays at Blairsville this evening in a game that postponed earlier this week. Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line this evening.