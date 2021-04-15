Stingers move to 7-0 with win at Derry
DERRY — The Marion Center Stingers hit the road to take a test, and they passed.
Marion Center played at Derry on Thursday and beat the Trojans, 13-3, in a non-conference girls’ softball game. The Stingers are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Heritage Conference.
The Class 2A Stingers picked up a win over a Class 3A school. They take on another this afternoon when Brookville visits.
“We try to get a couple schools we don’t play so we can see different teams and travel to different towns, and so far it’s all coming together,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “It’s always nice to play a bigger school and have success and test yourself and see where you’re at.”
Jasmine Hill continued her sensational senior season. She went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBIs and picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and walking one. The defense played flawlessly behind her.
“I’ll tell you, she is really lighting it up,” Peterson said.
Marion Center banged out 11 hits. Lydia Miller and Katie Moore each smacked two doubles and drove in two runs, and Grace Rougeaux chipped in a double.
“It was a pretty workmanlike game,” Peterson said. “We watched Derry in warm-ups and saw they were pretty athletic, so we challenged them that they have to play a good game, no slouches, and they were ready to go.”
Derry fell to 2-3.
Indiana cruises to win over Penn Hill
Indiana made short work of winless Penn Hills in an 18-3 romp in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Thursday at the Optimist Complex.
Indiana scored three runs in the first inning, nine in the second and six in the third to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
Olivia Zimmerman cracked a home run and a double, and Lauren Carloni finished with two hits and two RBIs. Sara Zimmerman also ripped a double.
Ashlyn Winslow gave usual starter Olivia Zimmerman a day off on the mound a picked up the win. She allowed three hits, struck out two and walked three.
Indiana (4-2) plays at Kiski Area today.
West Shamokin keeps league slate clean
MARTINSBURG — West Shamokin remained unbeaten in conference play with a 15-10, 15-18, 25-22 victory over Central in a District 6 League boys’ volleyball match Thursday.
Eric Spencer paced the Wolves with 29 assists, served five aces and also had three kills. Evan Cornish led in kills with 14, and Owen Stover turned in 10. Ezra Oesterling and Evan Cessna each had three digs, and Wyatt Lager, Gavin Solley and Mason Fleming each had two blocks.
West Shamokin (5-2, 4-0) plays host to Derry this evening.