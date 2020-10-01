KENWOOD — Marion Center swept Penns Manor and United in a Heritage Conference cross country meet on Wednesday.
In the girls’ meet, Marion Center topped Penns Manor, 20-37, and United, 15-45. Penns Manor beat United, 22-35.
Marion Center runners took the top three spots, led by Reagen Ryen in 21 minutes, .08 seconds.
Nevada Armstrong was second at 21:16 and Lilly Ryer was third at 21:25. Maggie Hood (sixth, 22:12), Olivia Vehovic (eighth, 23:35) and Charlotte Gardner (ninth, 24:53) rounded out the Stingers’ effort.
Penns Manor’s Savannah Orner (21:44) was fourth, Alaina Grondin (22:08) fifth, and Jillian Bowman (23:31) was seventh. Andrea Schwartz (25:26) placed 10th.
In the boys’ meet, United Gavin Hunter paced the field in 17:45 in his team’s 23-32 win over Penns Manor. Marion Center swept Penns Manor, 17-44, and United, 20-43.
Marion Center’s Levi Waltermire (17:55), Timmy Barrett (17:56) and Anthony Scott (17:59) were second through fourth , respectively. James Clark (sixth, 19:29), Dillon Green (seventh, 19:30), Josh West (ninth, 20:13) and Julian Sandoval (10th, 20:55) completed the Stingers’ scoring.
Penns Manor’s Jared Bowman (18:20) was fifth and Cole Jarvie (19:32) eighth.
All three teams will complete in the Indiana County Meet on Thursday, Oct. 15.