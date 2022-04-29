It was Marion Center’s defense that set the Stingers apart in a 4-1 victory over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference softball game at home Thursday.
The Colts handed the Stingers their first loss of the season, 8-3, on April 12, leaving Marion Center hungry for redemption.
“The difference was truly our defense,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “Northern had a lot of chances. They had runners on third with no outs and bad bases loaded with no outs, but we didn’t let up.”
Marion Center jumped out to a 4-0 start after two innings and didn’t give up a run until the seventh.
Four of the Stingers’ six hits were doubles. Alexis Roush, Abigail Smulik, Kate Moore and Grace Rougeaux each doubled. Smulik also tallied two RBIs.
Northern Cambria scored one run on 10 hits. Jessica Krug, Riley Myers and Laci Lanzendorfer had two hits apiece. Jensen Wiewiora stroked three hits, including a double.
Freshman Cheyenne Silvis fanned eight.
“We’re coming along,” Peterson said. “We’re getting better every game. It’s midseason and all the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. Our girls are getting timely hits, we’re getting good pitching and we’re playing great defense. That’s what you want to see as playoffs roll around. I really couldn’t be any prouder of how this team is coming along.”
The Stingers (10-2), winners of five straight, welcome undefeated Cambria Heights on Monday.
The Colts (5-4) visit Purchase Line on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 17, HOMER-CENTER 7: Unbeaten Cambria Heights lit up the scoreboard with an eight-run second inning and seven-run fifth in a win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Three hits in the bottom of the second inning helped the Highlanders extend their lead to 10-0.
Homer-Center scored seven runs over the next three innings to get back in the game, but the host Highlanders responded with four RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach and enforce the mercy rule.
Seven Cambria Heights players had multiple hits, including Ellie Bender, who scored two and had three RBIs. Karli Storm and Kadence DellaValle both were 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Martina White and Sidney Nihart each scored a pair of runs and Madison Bender delivered two RBIs.
Karin Adams pitched three innings and earned the victory.
Julia King carried the Wildcats’ offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs, three coming off a home run in the fifth inning. Alaina Fabin contributed two hits and two runs and Mya Fatula drove in two runs.
Cambria Heights (7-0) plays at DuBois today, and Homer-Center (3-6) visits West Shamokin on Monday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 8, STEEL VALLEY 3: Cheyenne Piper struck out 16 batters and Zoe Plummer hit a pair of doubles to lift Ligonier Valley to its eighth consecutive victory and remain undefeated in WPIAL Section 2-AA.
Maddie Griffin also contributed two hits, three runs and an RBI, and Sydnee Foust delivered two hits and four RBIs for Ligonier Valley (8-0, 9-2).
Piper allowed just four hits and two earned runs without issuing a walk.
Kendall McConnell hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for Steel Valley.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Brentwood today.
PENN HILLS 11, INDIANA 10: Indiana scored 10 runs on 11 hits but fell to Penn Hills in the seventh inning of a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana overcame a 10-4 deficit with a five-run sixth inning and tied it at 10 in the top of the seventh before Penn Hills scored in the bottom half to get the victory.
Ashlynn Winslow went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead Indiana. Haley Hamilton racked up three RBIs on two hits, including a double. Maggie Cunningham had two doubles and a single in four at-bats.
Penn Hills stacked up 18 hits.
“We came back and tied it, but then went and gave up a run in the bottom,” said Indiana coach Harold Wilson. “We just started getting our runs too late.”
Indiana (2-8) visits Kiski Area on Monday.
BASEBALL
MARION CENTER 15, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 3: Marion Center racked up its ninth consecutive win to remain undefeated with a victory over winless Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers put up 15 runs on 14 hits in the mercy-rule-shortened five-inning game.
Ty Ryen scored twice, tallied three RBIs and hit a home run. TJ Lynn smacked two hits for two RBIs, and Nick Pacconi stroked a double and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Skyler Olp hit three singles in his five at-bats.
Garret Jasper accounted for two of the Highlanders’ five hits and one of their two RBIs. Hunter Nelen had the other RBI with a double.
Marion Center’s Parker Black struck out eight for the win.
The Stingers (9-0) play host to Northern Cambria (7-1) today in a Heritage Conference showdown.
Cambria Heights (0-7) visits Marion Center on Monday.
HOMER-CENTER 10, BISHOP CARROLL 0: Braden Dunn and Owen Saiani had multiple hits and Anthony Rowland pitched four strong innings to help Homer-Center beat Bishop Carroll in a non-conference game.
“Anthony Rowland threw well,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “He’s our senior leader and took control early. And Braden Dunn, a freshman, had some really good at-bats.”
Dunn was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while Saiani went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs and two RBIs. Michael Krejocic earned his way on base three times, walking, scoring twice and delivering a three-run single.
Ruddock had the only extra base hit of the game, a double.
Rowland earned the win, striking out six and allowing just three singles. Of his 90 pitches, 50 went for strikes.
“We played a clean game and gave ourselves the opportunity to win,” Bauer said.
Homer-Center (4-5) tries for their third straight win today at West Shamokin.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18, PURCHASE LINE 3: Northern Cambria banged out 12 hits and Caleb Dolney limited Purchase Line to three runs on three hits in a Heritage Conference game.
Northern Cambria (7-1) had its offense in gear, scoring double-digit runs for the fourth straight game. Josh Yachtis, one of three Colts players to have multiple hits, delivered a home run, scored two runs and drove in three. Owen Bougher and Evan Wiewiora were credited with two hits apiece. Northern Cambria stole 13 bases.
Dolney earned the win, allowing three unearned runs and two walks and striking out three.
Andrew Smarsh, who had one of Purchase Line’s hits, took the loss.
Both teams play today. Purchase Line travels to Penns Manor, and Northern Cambria visits Marion Center.
KISKI SCHOOL 7, WEST SHAMOKIN 6: The Kiski School scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a one-run lead, and Eli Fontanez shut down West Shamokin in the seventh to deny the Wolves their third straight victory in a non-conference game.
West Shamokin (5-6) led 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Kiski’s offense came alive, scoring three in the fifth before adding the final three in the sixth.
Nico Marchitelli was 3-for-3, compiling a double with two runs and three RBIs. Fontanez had two hits and two runs from the leadoff position.
Matthew Campbell earned the win, pitching the first six innings before Fontanez came on in relief for the save.
The Wolves outhit Kiski 9-8. Four West Shamokin players finished with two hits apiece: Bo Swartz, Niko Buffone, Lou Swartz and Cody Baker. Kam Eddy and Baker each had two RBIs, and Buffone and Braydon Rogers scored twice each.
Jude Olinger went five innings and took the loss.
West Shamokin plays host to Homer-Center today.