Marion Center and United played a game of giveaway in Heritage Conference baseball action Wednesday.
The teams combined for 13 errors, and only five of the 12 runs were earned in Marion Center’s 7-5 victory.
Marion Center (9-2) broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning by scoring on a two-run error, and the Stingers took advantage of a couple more errors sandwiched around Landin Bennett’s sacrifice fly in a two-run sixth.
Marion Center’s Ty Ryen pitched 52/3 innings and picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking two. He was charged with four runs, two earned, and six hits. Gaven Palko finished and allowed one hit, two walks and one run in a 11/3 innings.
United’s Brad Felix was charged with all seven runs, only three earned. He struck out five and walked three in six innings. Hunter Cameron pitched the final inning.
Skyler Olp singled in the fourth and sixth innings and al so tripled for Marion Center. TJ Lynn doubled.
Wade Plowman and Felix each had two hits for United (9-4).
Marion Center plays at West Shamokin today, and United plays host to Saltsburg on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 14, PENNS MANOR 2: West Shamokin dominated Penns Manor, enforcing a mercy-rule after five innings in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves were patient at the plate, drawing 11 walks, and Niko Buffone pitched an efficient game. Buffone pitched all five innings to secure the victory. He also drove in four runs.
Bo Swartz went 2-for-2 out of the leadoff spot, driving in two runs, walking twice and scoring once. Trevor Smulik, Ezeck Olinger, Justin Smulik, Logan Cogley, Lou Swartz and Jack McCullough each had an RBI. Seth Matson also had a hit and two RBIs.
Penns Manor mustered only four hits, with two coming from Dimitri Lieb. Kayden Detwiler and Kevin Baum each had a hit.
Detwiler took the loss.
West Shamokin (5-4) plays host to Marion Center today, and Penns Manor (5-5) travels to Northern Cambria on Friday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10, PURCHASE LINE 4: Northern Cambria scored eight runs in the first inning and enforced the mercy rule after four against Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Ethan Krawcion and Josh Yachtis each had two hits and two RBIs, Evan Wiewora was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Maverick Baker raked two hits and had an RBI. Josh Miller was 2-for-2 with four runs scored.
Purchase Line’s Andrew Beer was 2-for-2, including a double, and had an RBI and a run scored. Austin Chambers, Jayce Brooks, Zander Bennett, Levi Kephart and Andrew Smarsh each collected a hit.
Krawcion picked up the win, striking out four and walking two in three innings. Beer took the loss.
Northern Cambria (3-7) welcomes Penns Manor on Friday, and Purchase Line (1-11) plays host to United on Monday.