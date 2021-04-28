Marion Center’s Jasmine Hill and United’s Abby McConville hooked up in a pitchers’ duel in Heritage Conference softball action Wednesday.
Hill’s Stingers came out on top, resorting to some small-ball tactics to push some runs across and counting on the defense to back up their pitcher.
“It was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “McConville throws nice. She throws hard. In the third we played some small ball and broke the game open. Sometimes you have to do that and change the pace of the game, and we put some balls on the ground.”
Marion Center broke a scoreless tie in the third inning, scoring three runs after a pair of bunts were turned into outs. The Stingers stuck with the tactic, however, put two more runners on and struck when Grace Rougeaux delivered a two-run triple.
The Stingers scored twice in the fourth for a 5-0 lead and went back to bunting in the sixth to pave the way for three runs after United made the score 5-3.
Then it was up to Hill and the defense. Hill struck out 13 without issuing a walk. Defensively, the Stingers backed her up. Outfielders Abi Smulik, Mya Lipsie and Lydia Miller shined, as did Katie Moore at shortstop.
“All three of our outfielders made great catches, running them down and laying out,” Peterson said, “and our shortstop made a diving play and threw out a girl from her knees on a play that ended the game. We take our defense seriously and do a lot of reps, and this shows how it pays off.”
Miller had three hits and scored three runs for Marion Center. Rougeaux singled in addition to her triple and drove in three runs. Lexi Roush and Hill also had two hits apiece.
McConville struck out 12 and walked two.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels and McConville hit home runs for United, and Tatum Croyle finished with two hits.
Marion Center (13-0, 10-0 conference) plays at West Shamokin today. United (6-5) visits Penns Manor on Friday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 19, PENNS MANOR 9: Lexie Young had three hits, including a double and a home run, and drove in seven of West Shamokin’s 19 runs in a win over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Young also pitched the last five innings, striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.
The Wolves trailed 8-4 heading into the fourth inning and tacked on a run before erupting for nine more in the fifth to take the lead.
West Shamokin’s Haleigh Newell cranked out three hits, scored four times and drove in three runs. Maddie McConnell smacked two hits, had two RBIs and scored twice, and Grace Schrecengost brought in two runs on two hits. Rachel Cecconi had a double and two RBIs.
Lily Jordan crushed a home run for the Wolves.
Penns Manor’s Kassidy Smith had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Anna Peterman took the loss, striking out four and walking one in 41/3 innings.
West Shamokin (6-4) plays host to Marion Center today, and Penns Manor (4-5) visits Northern Cambria on Friday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 10, PURCHASE LINE 0: Northern Cambria broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning and Jess Krug threw a complete-game one-hitter in a win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
While the Colts struggled to get on the board early, Krug dominated the Purchase Line bats. She struck out 10 and allowed only one baserunner.
The Colts scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Krug helped her own cause, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Kenzie Formeck went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored along with driving in a run. Breana Chuhran smacked two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Sydnee Elick had the lone base hit for Purchase Line.
Carly Ward took the loss, striking out six and walking five in six innings.
Both teams play Friday. Northern Cambria (5-6) plays host to Penns Manor, and Purchase Line (1-9) welcomes Curwensville.
LIGONIER VALLEY 7, SETON LASALLE 0: Maddie Griffin threw her sixth no-hitter of the season in Ligonier Valley’s victory over Seton LaSalle in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Griffin struck out 17 and walked one in seven innings.
Haley Boyd stroked two hits and drove in a run for Ligonier Valley. Belle Vargulish and Ruby Wallace also drove in a run apiece.
Ligonier Valley (11-1) plays host to Central Martinsburg in a non-conference game to day.