Unbeaten Marion Center scored all its runs over the first three innings, and that was enough to hold off United, 5-2, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Monday.
Parker Black had three hits, and Nick Pacconi, Alex Stewart and Landin Bennett contributed two each to spark Marion Center’s offense. Stewart and Bennett ripped the game’s only extra-base hits, both doubles. Skyler Olp had a pair of RBIs.
Dakota Bracken earned the win, pitching 41/3 innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. Braden Reichenbach pitched the final 22/3 innings and registered the save.
Caden McCully, Wade Plowman and Ben Tomb combined for six of United’s seven hits, all singles. McCully scored twice and Tomb drove in both runs.
United’s Brad Felix pitched the first four innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six. Zach Travis closed the final two frames, allowing five hits without yielding a run.
“Both teams pitched pretty well,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said. “We hit the ball well. We stranded a lot of kids, but it was a good all-around game.”
Both teams have home games Wednesday. Marion Center (7-0) welcomes Penns Manor, and United (4-3) plays Bishop Guilfoyle.
RIVER VALLEY 14, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 2: Rocco Bartolini and Cole Kennedy had two hits and three RBIs apiece, and Cambria heights committed eight errors that led to eight unearned runs in River Valley’s romp in a Heritage Conference game.
River Valley (4-2) scored six runs over the first two innings and added six in the third and two in the fourth.
Andrew Baker had two doubles, scored three runs and knocked in a run. Cameron Reaugh, Angelo Bartolini and Rocco Bartolini each scored a pair of runs. River Valley totaled six extra base hits.
Cole Simmons went the distance, allowing nine hits and one earned run while fanning two.
Adam Ford singled and tripled for Cambria Heights.
Both teams play Wednesday. Cambria Heights (0-5) plays host to Northern Cambria, and River Valley welcomes Homer Center.
WEST SHAMOKIN 15, PENNS MANOR 0: West Shamokin ripped 13 hits, including eight for extra bases, and Peyton Harter pitched a four-inning one-hit shutout in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin (4-5) struck for three runs in the first inning, seven in the second and added five in the final two frames for the mercy-rule victory.
Five Wolves had multiple hits: Niko Buffone, Cody Baker, Lou Swartz, Kamden Eddy and Seth Matson. Baker roped a pair of doubles, Jacob Steele tripled and Eddy doubled and hit a home run. Lou Swartz drove in four runs and Buffone scored four.
Harter struck out seven and walked two.
West Shamokin plays at Purchase Line on Wednesday, and Penns Manor (0-5) welcomes Northern Cambria today.
HOMER-CENTER 18-13, PURCHASE LINE 0-0: Homer-Center gave up just one hit in a doubleheader sweep over Purchase Line in Heritage Conference action.
The Wildcats scored 31 runs on 15 hits in two games.
In Game 1, Anthony Rowland and Michael Krejocic struck out seven batters and walked two in the four-inning mercy-rule win, while Owen Saiani smacked the only base hit of the day with a double. Braden Dunn, Saiani, Caleb Palmer and Aiden Bekina each recorded two RBIs.
Austin Chambers had the Red Dragons’ lone hit with a single in the third inning.
In Game 2, Saiani fanned nine batters and issued one walk in five innings for a no-hit performance.
Homer-Center’s Andrew Ruddock went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Dunn had three RBIs on two hits.
Dunn was a perfect 4-for-4 between both games.
Both teams play Wednesday. Homer-Center (3-3) plays host to River Valley, and Purchase Line (1-5) welcomes West Shamokin.
KNOCH 10, INDIANA 9: Braden Kriley delivered a pinch-hit single that highlighted Knoch’s ninth-inning rally in a comeback win over Indiana in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game.
With the game tied at 6 at the end of seven innings, Indiana (7-4, 4-3) grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Steven Budash that scored Zach Tortorella.
The Knights answered with a run off a fielding error to send it to the ninth inning.
Indiana responded in the top of the ninth with a pair of runs but couldn’t hold on. Dathan Gillis singled to produce two runs and knot the game at 9, which was then followed by Kriley’s game-winning hit.
Ben Ryan had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Indiana. Budash, Garrison Dougherty and Nick Love each had two hits. Dougherty tripled and Budash doubled.
Angelo DeLeonardis came away with the win, striking out two while pitching the final two innings. Gavin Homer finished the game for Indiana and suffered the loss.
Indiana plays host to Knoch (7-2, 5-2) today.