Marion Center’s Ed Peterson earned his 200th career win as head coach in a 15-0 mercy-rule victory over Penns Manor at home in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
“As a coach, it’s one of those things where, sure, a win’s a win, but I like to look at how the girls are playing. Our girls played well, which is what matters,” Peterson, who is 200-72 in his 15-season career, said. “It’s a milestone that not a lot of coaches get to, and I’ve been lucky to have a lot of really good players come through our program in my 15 seasons. I’ve worked with a lot of really good coaches, too. I’m just lucky to have been the head guy.”
The Stingers held Penns Manor to three hits and stroked 11. Alexis Roush led the way with a home run, a double and four RBIs, along with four strikeouts to get the win on the mound.
“I’d say Lexie had a pretty good day,” Peterson joked.
Mya Lipsie smacked two hits, including a double, and tallied two RBIs, and Abigail Smulik had two singles.
“Our team is really starting to click,” Peterson said. “We have four in a row here now, and everything is coming together. We have a big one with Northern Cambria. They gave us our first lost, so hopefully we can play a little bit better than the first time around.”
Marion Center lost to the Colts 8-3 on April 12. The Stingers (9-2) welcome Northern Cambria today.
Penns Manor (1-7) plays host to Purchase Line on Friday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 6, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1: Cambria Heights remained undefeated on the strength of 11 strikeouts from Jenna Serafin in a win over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
Madison Bender had two hits, including a third-inning solo home run, and scored twice. Lexi Griak and Kennedy Rogal each hit a double, and eight Cambria Heights players earned at least a single.
Ally Trybus and Riley Myers each doubled for Northern Cambria (5-3).
Cambria Heights (6-0) plays at DuBois on Friday. Northern Cambria visits Marion Center today.
RIVER VALLEY 16, HOMER-CENTER 0: Hannah Foust threw a one-hitter and River Valley stacked up 16 runs on 16 hits in a shutout win at Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Hannah Foust struck out 11 batters in a complete five-inning game and went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Tori Foust also had three RBIs on two hits, including a home run.
Madison Stutzman went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Emmy Skirball also stroked a double. Tori Foust and Belle Pynos each scored four runs.
Kaitlyn Harper had the Wildcats’ lone hit.
River Valley (7-3) plays host to United on Friday, and Homer-Center (3-5) welcomes Indiana on Saturday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 17, PURCHASE LINE 0: Haleigh Newell doubled and Lexie Young tripled and each pounded out four hits, and West Shamokin won for the fourth time in five games in a lopsided win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wolves leadoff hitter, Newell, scored twice and delivered an RBI, and Young scored three runs and had three RBIs. Maria Young singled twice and scored twice, and Lily Jordan tripled in three runs and scored two.
Maddie McConnell earned the victory by going three innings without allowing a hit. She walked one and struck out six of the nine batters she faced.
West Shamokin (7-4) plays at Homer-Center on Monday, and Purchase Line (1-6) visits Penns Manor on Friday.
UNITED 20, BISHOP GUILFOYLE 1: United produced 14 runs in a busy second inning after scoring six in the first in a win over Bishop Guilfoyle in a non-conference game.
Abby McConville was productive at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and home run, scoring three runs and bringing in four RBIs. She also earned the win in the circle after striking out four and walking one over two innings.
Cloe Long was 3-for-3, including a pair of doubles, with three runs scored and four RBIs. Sarah Plowman and Madisyn Burkett were also credited with two hits apiece. Plowman doubled and Burkett tripled as the Lions ripped eight extra-base hits.
United (6-6) plays at River Valley on Friday.
FRANKLIN REGIONAL 7, INDIANA 2: Indiana allowed five unearned runs while committing seven errors and couldn’t stage a comeback in a loss to Franklin Regional in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and added three in the fourth on seven singles.
Maggie Cunningham and Haley Hamilton each singled twice while Ella Myers was credited with the only extra base hit of the game, a double.
Addie Stossel suffered the loss.
Indiana (2-6, 2-8) plays host to Woodland Hills on Friday.