STATE COLLEGE — Marion Center’s Alek Vaglia claimed a championship to lead his team’s contingent at the District 6 Class 2A Swimming Championships at State College High School on Saturday.
Vaglia, a sophomore, won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.45 seconds, more than a second better than his qualifying time. He also placed third in the 100 backstroke at 1:01.41, more than four seconds faster than his qualifying time.
In the girls’ meet, Nicole Scott, a freshman, placed fourth in the 100 backstroke at 1:06.17 and the 100 butterfly at 1:03.25.
In relays, the girls’ 200 medley relay team of Bonnie Kostella, Maggie Shadle, Emily Reaugh and Mikayla Gatskie placed sixth at 2:12.93. The 200 freestyle team of Scott, Kostella, Ella Wells and Lilly Ryer also placed sixth at 1:52.25. The 400 freestyle team of Wells, Ryer, Reaugh and Scott took fifth at 4:12.16,
The boys’ 200 medley team of Isaac Reaugh, Paul Smith, Anthony Lynn and Skyler Olp placed seventh in 2:18.87. The 200 freestyle team of Smith, Lynn, Mason Mantini and Vaglia took fifth at 1:48.21. The 400 freestyle team of Mantini, Smith, Reaugh and Vaglia took fourth at 4:09.33.
In other events, Ryer placed eighth in the girls’ 50 freestyle at 28.36, and Smith placed eighth in the boys’ 100 breaststroke at 1:15.70.
Homer-Center’s Grace Frazer, a sophomore who swims independently, took second place in the girls’ 200 individual medley at 2:23.92. She also placed fifth in the 500 freestyle at 5:46.24.
Julia King, a junior at Homer-Center, placed third in the girls’ 100 backstroke at 1:06.16 and finished sixth in the 200 individual medley at 2:28.76.
Northern Cambria’s Ethan Miller was fourth in the boys’ 50 freestyle at 24.99.