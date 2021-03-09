CLYMER — Jared Mason and Deanna Hauzie topped the ninth week of competition in the RC Indoor Archery winter Technohunt League.
Mason shot a 260 to lead the men’s field and Hauzie shot a 242 to lead the women’s.
Mason also led the Make A Wish team of Colin Krevel, Austin Tibbott and Mac Novella to the top score of the week with a 979.
The top five individuals in the season standings are Tibbott at 2,189, Mason at 2,168, Tanner Dishong at 2,164, Tom Lytle at 2,148 and Ryan Hopkins at 2,129.
Make A Wish lead the teams standings at 8,429. The Gigs Guiding team of Ryan Hopkins, Guy Hopkins, Garrett Crowe and Jeff Hudak is second at 8,305, and the Lost & Found team of Ricky Knisley, Shawn Small, Scott Ward and Vern Ward is third at 8,157.
This week’s competition closed the 10-week regular season.
Shelocta club to hold shoot
SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday, March 21.
Registration is at noon and the shoot starts at 1 p.m.
The kitchen will be open, and social distancing will be practiced.