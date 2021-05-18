IUP women’s basketball coach Tom McConnell has been added to the staff of the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team as an assistant coach.
McConnell joins a staff that includes newly named head coach Sue Phillips (Archbishop Mitty/San Jose Cagers) and assistant coach Sophia Witherspoon (Fort Pierce Central H.S., Fla.).
“The committee has selected an experienced coach with Sue, and Tom brings his own successes,” said Carol Callan, chair of the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team committee, which is responsible for selecting the USA coaches and athletes, and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Director. “We are confident they and Sophia not only will work well together, they also will be able to inspire this group of young athletes during trials, training camp and the competition.”
The USA team will compete at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship this August. The top four finishing teams will qualify for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup. The eight teams taking part this summer include: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, El Salvador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S.
“It’s just an amazing opportunity to be able to work with some of our country’s finest coaches and most outstanding players, what an honor,” McConnell said. “My thought is, like they always say, this is a dream come true, but this is so amazing that I think this is something that I could never even have dreamed of. It’s just a blessing. I feel honored to be considered, and it’s a privilege. I’m really looking forward to serving coach Phillips and our players and helping them make this one of the most meaningful experiences of their life.”
In seven seasons at IUP, McConnell has entrenched himself as the best coach in program history and one of the best leaders in Division II women’s basketball. Since taking over in 2013-14, he boasts an overall record of 176-41 (.811) with four PSAC Western Division regular season championships, two PSAC tournament titles (2017, 2019) and led the Crimson Hawks to back-to-back Atlantic Region crowns and Elite Eight national semifinal berths in 2018 and 2019. McConnell has been named the PSAC West Coach of the Year three straight times (2018, 2019, 2020), a conference record.
While the 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McConnell led his 2019-20 squad to a 28-3 record, PSAC West regular season title, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II tournament.