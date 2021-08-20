IUP women’s head basketball coach Tom McConnell and the 2021 USA Women’s U16 National Team have wrapped up training camp as they prepare for the FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico.
McConnell, an assistant coach for the team, and the rest of the U16 U.S. squad held practice from Aug. 14-19 at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., before departing for the tournament.
“I’ve loved the experience, every minute of it,” said McConnell before his team’s final practice. “Being on the floor with these players, watching the commitment they make to win a gold medal is inspiring. What’s more uplifting is what they sacrifice for one another. They play for each other, no one cares who scores or who gets the credit.”
It was announced on Aug. 11 that the national team will play in Group B and will face Chile, host Mexico and Argentina during pool play. Group A consists of Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.
After the preliminary-round games Monday through Wednesday, the eight teams will be seeded in advanced of the quarterfinals on Aug. 27. The semifinals will follow Aug. 28 with the finals on Aug. 29.
“Everybody is excited for our first game and the opportunity to play against another team,” said McConnell. “We have been at it for six days and reached the point where we are ready to play somebody else.
“It’s also exciting to put that uniform on for the first time,” added McConnell. “When the players received their uniforms the other day, there was pure joy and exhilaration in that room. It was like seeing 12 young kids at Christmas ... that they were going to be able to represent the United States.”
McConnell is joined on the staff by head coach Sue Phillips (Archbiship Mitty/San Jose Cagers) and assistant coach Sophia Witherspoon (Fort Pierce Central HS, Fla.).
“It’s a special feeling,” said McConnell, “when you put that ‘USA’ shirt on, I’m just really humbled and grateful for the opportunity and experience because of how many amazing coaches are out there. I don’t take it for granted for a second.”
The 2021 USA U16 National Team, comprised of athletes who are 16 and under, includes: Kamorea “KK” Arnold (Germantown H.S./Germantown, Wis.); Madison Booker (Germantown H.S./Ridgeland, Miss.); Jaloni Cambridge (Ensworth H.S./Nashville, Tenn.); Breya Cunningham (La Jolla Country Day School/Chula Vista, Calif.); Jadyn Donovan (Sidwell Friends School/Upper Marlboro, Md.); Kendall Dudley (Sidwell Friends School, D.C./Manassas Park, Va.); Margaret Mendelson (Fremont H.S./North Ogden, Utah); Olivia Olson (Benilde-St. Margaret’s/New Hope, Minn.); Grace Slaughter (Grain Valley H.S./Grain Valley, Mo.); Delaney Thomas (St. John’s College H.S./Charles Town, W.Va.); Judea “JuJu” Watkins (Windward School/Los Angeles, Calif.); and Jada Williams (Blue Springs H.S./Blue Springs, Mo.).
The top four finishing teams at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship will qualify for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.
A biennial event launched in 2009 and open to athletes 16 years old or younger, the FIBA Americas U16 Championship features eight national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The USA Basketball women claimed the gold medal in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019 and the bronze medal in 2015 and are 30-1 in FIBA Americas U16 Championship action.