Bishop McCort pulled away from Blairsville in the fourth quarter en route to a 77-57 victory Tuesday night and advanced to face United in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball semifinals at home on Friday.
Blairsville closed its season at 12-9 after winning eight straight games — including five last week — to make the postseason field as the eighth and final team.
The Bobcats opened the season with losses to the Heritage Conference’s top four teams and upset the champion, Homer-Center, late in the regular season.
Lexi Risinger scored 23 points to lead Blairsville. Julia Potts chipped in 15 points.
Four Bishop McCort (14-4) players scored in double figures: Lexi Martin 19; Ally Stephens 18; Bria Bair 15; and Bailey Shriver 12.
Bishop McCort led 20-17 after the first quarter and 41-33 at halftime. The Crushers stretched a seven-point lead to double figures during a 28-17 fourth quarter.
SALTSBURG 55, DERRY 37: Saltsburg picked up a regular-season game and closed with a win over Derry in a non-conference matchup.
Eden Plowman scored 18 points, Abbie Dickie contributed 11 and Mackenzie Simpson chipped in 10 for Saltsburg (3-13), which won two of its last three games during a season that was interrupted after a positive virus exposure against an opponent.
Saltsburg held a 26-25 lead at halftime and grabbed control during a 18-5 third quarter. Saltsburg held Derry to 12 points in the second half.
Tiana Morocco scored 21 points for Derry (3-11).
SACRED HEART 60, APOLLO-RIDGE 31: Our Lady of Sacred Heart knocked Apollo-Ridge out of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs in the quarterfinals.
Apollo-Ridge (8-5), the 11th-seed, trailed sixth-seeded Sacred Heart (13-5) 21-6 after the first quarter and managed only two points in the third quarter.
Brinley Toland scored 11 points for Apollo-Ridge.
Emily Schuck and Katie Hoff combined for 29 for Sacred Heart.