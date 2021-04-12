ARMAGH — Saltsburg’s Sincere McFarlin and United’s Maizee Fry had big days a the United Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
McFarlin, a junior, swept the sprint events, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.44 seconds, the 200 in 23.86 and anchoring the 400 relay team to victory in 45.84. David Stuller, Jaye Morris and Ethan Kishlock ran the first three legs of the relay.
Purchase Line junior Brady Syster made it a sweep the sprints for the Heritage Conference by taking the 400 in 52.22.
In the girls’ meet, Fry, senior, swept the three events in which she was favored, winning the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 2¾ inches, the discus at 131-11 and the javelin at 114-4.
Saltsburg senior Makenzie Simpson won the 100 in 12.98 seconds, and United senior Bailey Popovich won the 400 in 1:04.82.
For Ligonier Valley, Jonathan Manges won the boys’ pole vault (12-0), Wesley Smykal won the boys’ high jump (5-10) and Tatum Hoffman won the girls’ long jump (15-8).
Central Cambria won both titles in the 12-team field. The boys scored 157 points to outdistanced Windber (77), and the girls scored 130 points to second-place Derry’s 83.
Saltsburg was the top Heritage Conference finisher in the boys’ meet in fourth with 59 points. United was the top finisher in the girls’ meet, taking third with 64.5 points.
Indiana beats Highlands in softball
Indiana banged out 13 hits, including five for extra bases, and Olivia Zimmerman and her defense held Highlands in check for a 5-2 victory in a WPIAL non-section game Saturday.
Indiana improved to 3-1 going into today’s game at Franklin Regional.
“Highlands is from our old section and they’re always good competition so it’s good to get a win over them,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said.
Five of Indiana’s extra-base hits set up or accounted for runs.
Indiana took a 2-0 lead in the third. Sara Zimmerman doubled and Ashlyn Winslow singled her in but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. Olivia Zimmerman immediately moved into scoring position by belting a triple, and Haley Hamilton singled her in.
The Indians added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth on Gia Cosentino’s single, Lauren Carolini’s double and back-to-back doubles by Winslow and Hamilton.
Hamilton finished with three, and Winslow, Cosentino each had two.
“The last two games the whole team has been contributing and getting hits when needed, and the whole lineup is coming through,” Wilson said.
Olivia Zimmerman struck out 12, walked three and allowed five hits in a distance effort. Highlands scored both runs in the sixth inning.
Ligonier Valley improves to 4-0 in softball
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin threw her third no-hitter in four games this season in a 3-0 win over Belle Vernon in a WPIAL non-section softball game Saturday.
The Rams (4-0) scored two runs in the opening inning and Griffin made them stand up, striking out 16, walking four and hitting one batter. The Rams did not commit an error behind her.
Griffin also chipped in two hits at the plate and drove in a run.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Central Martinsburg today.
Indiana girls beat Clearfield in lacrosse
Indiana beat Bellefonte, 16-5, in a non-conference girls’ lacrosse game Friday night.
Senior Gracie Agnello and junior Kennedi Kunkle scored five goals apiece for Indiana. Gia Spadafora contributed two, and Olivia Kuzneski, Fima Sissoko, Taylor Weaver and Kyla Weaver each had one.
Freshman goaltender Anna Buterbaugh had five saves.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 8-1.
Indiana plays at Oakland Catholic today.
Indiana wins junior varsity baseball game
Indiana beat Clearfield, 13-5, in a junior varsity baseball game Friday.
Indiana struck for six runs in the second inning, with Andrew McGee, Caleb Gittings, Landon Kodman, Nick Love and Mike Dolan driving in runs.
The Indians pounded out 11 hits, with Gittings, Love and Kodman each smacking two.
McGee pitched three innings for the win. He struck out six and yielded only one hit.
Indiana plays host to Highlands today at the White Township Recreation Complex. Indiana also plays host to Highlands in a varsity game today.