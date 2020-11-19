Indiana’s Aaron McKelvy claimed a spot on the WPIAL all-star soccer team, a distinction limited to 25 players in Class 3A.
McKelvy also led an Indiana quartet on the all-section team. Sam Fefolt and Vince Belice also earned spots on the Section 1 Finest 15 team, and Ethan Shearer was selected as an honorable mention.
Todd Myers was named the section coach of the year after Indiana finished 9-5-2 overall and 8-3-1 in the section. Indiana made the playoffs and went 1-1.
The section team is voted on by the coaches of section teams. The WPIAL team is selected by a vote of all coaches in Class 3A.