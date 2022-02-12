After Mikaela Shiffrin skied out of her second-straight event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, an NBC camera lingered on the American Alpine skier as she fell to the ground and buried her head in her knees on the sidelines for more than 20 minutes, even as commercials rolled on a split screen. Later, a visibly upset Shiffrin fielded questions from the reporter for 45 minutes.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old announced through a U.S. Olympic spokesperson that she would no longer be available to the media for the foreseeable future.
It’s the right call for Shiffrin, who questioned whether she’d even participate in further events after skiing out the fifth gate just five seconds into her slalom run two days after being disqualified for crashing 11 seconds into her gold medal-defending giant slalom run.
The media coverage of Shiffrin is the perfect example of why it’s still so important to continue the conversation U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles started when she pulled herself from events in the 2020 Tokyo Games citing mental health from stress-induced anxiety and trauma from
sexual assault.
Shiffrin is a human being first and an athlete second.
That feels like such an obvious statement, but as the NBC
cameras focused on Shiffrin after the slalom disqualification, it seemed to be forgotten.
Ted Ligety, a two-time gold
medalist-turned-broadcaster, said, “That will play in slow motion for ages to come in her mind. That is so brutal.”
Dan Hicks added, “When you think of past disappointments in past Olympics in any sport, this is just hard to believe. Going to be way up there on a list of Olympic disappointments that you can ever imagine.”
The postrace analysis included harsh comments like, “Her
nightmare in Beijing continues,” and “To make a mistake like that is just beyond belief.”
Commentators are meant to analyze the athletic performance of the events, but, as mental health becomes more and more of a priority in the Olympics, it would have been an opportune time to change the discourse on how we as a society talk about failure.
In the NBC interview after the slalom run, Shiffrin told reporters that her performance “makes me second-guess the last 15 years.” She knew her performances weren’t her best, but she’s still a two-time gold medalist, a
three-time overall World Cup champion, a four-time slalom world champion and a six-time winner of the slalom World Cup title.
The commentators could have focused on what led to the
mistakes and how those mistakes made in her first two events could help her in her next run. They could have spoken more about how the failure could be used for fuel to be more competitive
moving forward in her other events, or how she should still be proud of her accomplished career.
Shiffrin lost her father in 2020, a life-changing event that nearly saw the Colorado native step away from skiing for good. She told the Associated Press in January that her father’s passing still weighed heavily on her shoulders as she prepared for Beijing, and, in that painful-to-watch NBC interview, Shiffrin mentioned not having her father there to help push her past the failure made it worse than what it was.
Is it newsworthy to show the emotional aftermath of an athlete’s performance whether it be good or bad? Yes. Is it cruel to show a close-up of an athlete crying after a disappointing run for 20 minutes and then question her for nearly an hour as she held back tears? Also, yes.
What NBC lacked was empathy, which was made worse by the network’s executive producer for Olympic coverage Molly Solomon, who told the Associated Press that the criticism of the coverage showed a “double standard in coverage of women’s sports. Women’s sports should be analyzed through the same lens as the men.”
Solomon is right in that commentators should analyze men’s and women’s sports in an equal manner; but NBC’s coverage extended past the manner of analysis. You can analyze what led to the disqualification without the commentary on how people will play it in slow motion for “ages.”
Her comments also miss the point that this is a discussion on mental health rather than sexism. I would have the exact opinion if Travis Ganong or Shaun White was in Shiffrin’s shoes, and, if NBC thinks critics would react differently, that starts a whole other discussion on the stigma that surrounds men and mental health. It only adds to the criticism that many media outlets treat athletes as less than human for the sake of content.
Solomon’s comments are dispiriting to the mental health movement surrounding the Games and goes against the message of the Olympic spirit that’s preached every four years to build a mutual understanding of respect and friendship among competitors and the countries they represent.
Mental health was a primary focus of the U.S. Olympic team heading into Beijing, especially as COVID protocols forced athletes to isolate leading up to the Games.
During a media summit in Oct. 2021, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee outlined the series of mental health measures they’d be taking in order to protect their athletes, including providing athletes access to therapists and psychiatrists throughout the Olympic Village and venues, opportunities to participate in individual or group therapy sessions and a crisis hotline. Athletes also underwent several mental health screenings.
This focus comes after several Olympians became more candid with their mental health struggles.
Biles, who reached out to Shiffrin on Twitter to show her support, exited the Tokyo Games for her own safety. Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and decided to skip Wimbledon to mentally preserve herself for Tokyo after bouts of depression and anxiety. Swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete in history, discussed his experience with depression from the pressure of being the face of the Games in a 2020 documentary titled “The Weight of Gold.”
When U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID after Team USA won silver in a team event, he posted an emotionally five-minute video Monday morning stating, “I’ve isolated myself so much that the loneliness I felt in the last month or two has been crushing at times.”
Zhou’s video highlights the extra level of stress added to athletes during the Beijing Games that were already widely criticized.
The Olympics aren’t meant to be lonely. They’re not meant to be crushing. They’re not meant to be a nightmare.
Perhaps that’s why NBC’s coverage of Shiffrin feels so incredibly worse than it appears at first sight, and why the outpouring of love from athletes for the skier feels so relieving.
These athletes devote their lives to their sport of choice for the chance to represent their country. The Olympics are supposed to be a joyous occasion to celebrate the hard work and dedication they put in to perfect their craft. Sometimes, an athlete has a bad day, a bad run, a bad Olympics because they’re humans and not machines built to entertain.
On Friday, Shiffrin competed in the Super G event, placing ninth and going against her Thursday statement to talk to the media to tell NBC postrace: “I never would’ve expected that the most surprising thing of my Olympic experience is how kind people have been in the face of my failure. I mean, it is failure. It’s OK to say that. I am OK with that and I’m sorry for it, but I also was trying and I’m proud of that.”
Our athletes deserve to feel proud, no matter the outcome.