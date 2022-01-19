The IUP men moved up several spots while the women took a dip in the NCAA Division II basketball polls released Tuesday.
The IUP men moved four spots to No. 6 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25.
IUP is 13-1 overall and 7-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference going into this evening’s game at Seton Hill (1-13). IUP last played on Jan. 12, winning 70-67 at Mercyhurst, which was ranked seventh at the time and fell to 11th. IUP has won four straight overall.
The top three teams are identical for the second week in a row: Lubbock Christian (16-0) at No. 1, Northwest Missouri State (15-1) at No. 2 and Nova Southeastern (15-0) at No. 3. Cal State San Marco (12-0) and Cal State San Bernadino (13-1) are ahead of the Hawks at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.
In addition, junior guard Armoni Foster was named to the Top 100 watch list for the 2022 Bevo Francis Award, announced by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee last week.
The award goes annually to the top player in small college basketball with the list consisting of the best players in NCAA Division II and Division III, NAIA Divisions I and II, the USCAA and the NCCAA.
This is the second straight season Foster has been named to the watch list for the top player in small college basketball, also landing on the list during the 2019-20 season. There was not an award last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foster is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
This is the sixth straight year the Crimson Hawks have put a player on the Top 100 watch list. In addition to Foster this season and in 2020, forward Jacobo Diaz made it three straight years (2017-19) while guard Brandon Norfleet (2016) was on the list in the award’s inaugural season.
The awards committee will announce the Top 50 watch list Feb. 15 and will later reduce it to the Top 25 March 15. The finalists will be announced April 4, with the award winner crowned April 6.
The IUP women dropped five spots to No. 17 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25.
IUP is coming off a 60-52 top-25 loss to No. 19 Gannon on Sunday and now stands at 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the PSAC.
The top three teams in the WBCA poll remain the same, with Drury (18-1) at No. 1 with 22 of the 23 first-place votes, Fort Hays State (15-1) at No. 2 and Glenville State (14-0) at No. 3.
The IUP women play at Seton Hill (13-4) this evening in the first game of a women’s-men’s doubleheader, the Hawks’ first since Dec. 19.