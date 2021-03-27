It was a fitting end to an unusual season.
IUP’s Paige Mikesell was given the opportunity to swim in a year full of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, she emerged as a surprise national champion, but first she had to wait … and wait … and wait.
Mikesell, a junior from Clearfield, qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in seven events. The 200-yard freestyle wasn’t her specialty, but that was the one she won, and she didn’t do it in typical fashion in the usual circumstances.
The meet was scheduled to begin March 21 in Birmingham, Ala., but tornado activity in the area forced the postponement of that day’s events to the following day. Part of the switch meant that the 200 freestyle would be contested without finals, with the swimmers posting the fastest times in heats determining the final order.
Mikesell swam in the first heat, the “slow” heat. She was seeded 30th in an event in which 33 swimmers competed.
She swam her 200 in a school-record time of 1 minute, 48.36 seconds, chopping a whopping four seconds off her qualifying time. Her goal of finishing in the top eight to garner first-team All-America recognition was within reach after she finished ninth in the event last year before the meet was shut down at the start of the pandemic.
“In that event, I don’t think anybody expected me to swim that fast,” she said. “I didn’t expect to swim that fast.”
Mikesell posted her time and then stood poolside with her coaches and teammates watching the next three heats. The first two passed and she still had the fasted time. The fourth and final heat, the “fast” heat, was coming up.
“We were standing along the pool watching the other four heats go,” Mikesell said, “and I was just watching as the times go and go and the heats are getting faster as they went, and the last heat came up and I still had the fastest time, and that was like, Oh my gosh! I knew I was going to be top eight, and the splits, we were comparing the last heat, and going into the last 50 it was so close, and I was like, Oh my gosh!”
In a quirk in the scoring, when a swimmer touches the wall to complete a race, the first time that flashes on the board is the split time, not the final time.
“It was definitely a unique and exciting situation with the way things played out,” IUP coach Chris Villa said. “We knew that she could post a pretty fast time, and once she did, we knew she was going to be up there in the top, but not necessarily the national champion. … And then that last heat, the way clocks are these days, it shows the split time and then the final time. We were holding our breath for it to click over, and then when we saw it, we just went crazy.”
Mikesell posted a time of 52.73 seconds in the first 100 yards, and that stood up until Lexie Baker of Queens (N.C.) led by 0.09 seconds going into the last 50 but posted a split time 0.15 seconds slower than Mikesell’s final 50. Baker finished second in 1:48.52, a difference of 0.16 seconds.
“Me winning that was completely unexpected,” Mikesell said. “Since the tornado hit, it changed the timed finals so there was only one opportunity to swim. I just wanted to make the top eight, and I knew I needed to go low 1:49 or 1:48, if I could. Then since there weren’t timed finals I knew going into it I had to beat everyone in my heat by a lot if I even wanted to have a chance. I swam and got a low 1:48 and I was very excited. I didn’t think, Oh, I just won, I was just excited that I swam that fast because that’s a good time for me.
“Then, it was definitely nerve-wracking being in the slower heat. I wasn’t expecting to win because it’s not my main event so I just wanted to make the top eight. I didn’t care if it was eighth, I just wanted to make the top eight, and I was watching everyone and I still had the fastest time, and it was crazy.”
In the final result, there was no out-touching a swimmer at the end in a down-to-the-wire finish. The upside came when the waiting finally ended because Mikesell was able to celebrate with her coaches and teammates rather than climb from the pool.
“It was probably the best or one of the best moments I’ve had as a coach,” Villa said. “I had another national champion before, and that was very exciting, but the way this played out and to get to celebrate with her, that was pretty cool.”
Mikesell claimed seven All-America honors. She was second in the 100 butterfly, second in the 200 butterfly, 12th in the 100 freestyle, eighth as part of the 200 freestyle relay team, 10th as part of the 400 freestyle relay team and 11th as part of the 200 medley relay team.
She also set school records in the 100 butterfly (53.63) along with all three relays, the 200 freestyle (1:34.14), 200 medley (1:43.28) and 400 freestyle (3:26.93).
“She ended up being the seventh or eighth or ninth top scorer out of 130 swimmers at the whole meet,” Villa said. “She scored the most point out of all those kids in top seven, eight or nine. In terms of individual scoring that’s just amazing.”
Still, Mikesell came home with some disappointment.
“It wasn’t so much the place,” she said. “I was seeded first in the 200 fly going into the meet and first going into finals so I kind of put pressure on myself that I needed to win that, and it didn’t happen. I went my best time, but it wasn’t my goal time. Before the season started I created goal times and I did not achieve any so it’s kind of hard because that’s what I wanted.”
In another twist, the season didn’t end with the national meet. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship aren’t until next month. In the past, teams used the meet as their main chance to qualify for nationals.
“It’s definitely hard because our meet is the NCAAs,” Mikesell said, “and we train because we want to get to the NCAAs so it’s kind of hard to take a step back now that we’ve already accomplished what we were trying to accomplish.
“Now we have to focus on PSACs. We want to win the team title. I also think that NCAAs didn’t leave me completely satisfied. I wasn’t satisfied with my fly races so that kind of helps me think there’s so much I can fix at PSACs, and maybe I’ll go faster and maybe not. Having my teammates and knowing it’s their meet too helps motivate us.”
Overall, it was a highly successful meet for IUP’s six swimmers, who returned home with 21 All-America honors, relays included.
“I’m really proud of our kids and how they carried themselves and how they did at the meet,” Villa said. “I’m very fortunate to have a hard-working assistant in Adam Stoner, and it was a team effort between the two of us and the swimmers, and it was a great experience.”
Two of those swimmers are Mikesell’s siblings, her sister and roommate, Claire, a redshirt senior, and her brother, Luke, a freshman. Both earned All-America distinction, Claire coming home with five All-America honors and Luke finished fourth in the 500 freestyle in a school-record time of 4:24.92.
Rachel Johnson (5) and Iliana Oikonomou (3) also earned All-America honors.
“It’s cool and exciting,” Mikesell said of having her siblings in the fold. “I get nervous a lot so it’s nice to be able to take a step back and cheer for them and my other teammates because I think that keeps me calm and gets me ready. It’s cool to cheer them on and see how well they did. I’ve never been on the same team with both of them.”
IUP celebrates Senior Day on Saturday in a PSAC Virtual Series meet.
“We didn’t know 100 percent if we’d have a season for a while and we just kept swimming,” Mikesell said. “We’ve been swimming since the beginning of the school year and they announced we were going to have a season. But just because we were having a season we didn’t know if we’d have NCAAs. A lot of time we didn’t know what was happening, and that was hard because we didn’t know if we were putting in all this hard work for nothing. Once they told us, I felt very fortunate because schools like West Chester aren’t doing any winter sports. Just being able to swim and compete made me feel very fortunate for the opportunity and for the school for putting in all the work and doing everything they needed to do in order to compete.
“My coaches and teammates should get recognition for everything, too. The coaches put in so many hours and time away from their families to help us achieve our goals. And all my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to get through practices or have the motivation some days without them. The all definitely pushed and helped and motivated me to reach this level and be successful.”