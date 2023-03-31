Lydia Miller led off the game with a home run, Cheyenne Silvis pitched a two-hitter and Marion Center shut out Northern Cambria on the road, 3-0, in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Miller finished with three of Marion Center’s seven hits and drove in two runs. Madison Lipsie drove in the other run. Kayla Hill doubled.
Silvis struck out nine and did not issue a walk. Her defense did not commit an error behind her.
Lakin Baker doubled in the second and Kenzie Formeck singled in the fourth for Northern Cambria’s only hits.
Both teams are 2-1 going into Monday’s games when Marion Center plays at River Valley and Northern Cambria welcomes Purchase Line.
INDIANA 14, FREEPORT 2: Olivia Zimmerman homered and doubled in a WPIAL non-section win over Freeport in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Zimmerman went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs, while Chloe McHugh brought in two runs on two singles. Haley Hamilton also stroked two hits, and Maggie Cunningham smacked a double.
Sydney Selker homered and Aimee Heesley doubled for the Yellow Jackets (1-1).
Addie Stossel fanned five without issuing a walk for the win. Abigail DeJidas struck out five in the loss.
Indiana (5-1) travels to West Mifflin for a Section 1-AAAA game Monday.
RIVER VALLEY 10, PORTAGE 0: Ashley Pynos led off the game with a two-run home run and River Valley shut out Portage on the road in a Heritage Conference game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Panther scored 10 runs in the first two innings on three hits and took advantage of four errors. Tori Foust and Lily Buckles singled to go along with Pynos’ two-run shot. Foust and Hannah Artley tallied two RBIs apiece.
“Ashley led off the game with a home run so that set the tempo for everybody else, and that helps,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “Anytime you’re playing with the lead helps, too.”
Sydney Castel doubled for the Mustangs, while Paigh Phillips, Lexi Slanoc and Tori Harrison all singled.
Sara Bolinger struck out seven and walked one for the win. Payton Noll took the loss.
“The girls played well, and Sara threw a very, very good game,” Harsh said. River Valley picked up its first win in three starts.
“Now they have that taste of what victory is so hopefully they can build on it,” Harsh said. “This was big a confidence-booster to know we’re capable of putting up some runs.
“We didn’t make an error today, either. In the first two games we had 10 errors total, and the last game we had seven. So to come back with no make errors, hats off to the girls for putting forth the effort to make sure plays are made.”
Both teams are back in action Monday. River Valley plays host to Marion Center, and Portage travels to Cambria Heights.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 9, WEST SHAMOKIN 8: West Shamokin banged out 17 hits, but Cambria Heights got the win with a Lexi Griak game-winning home run in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Wolves started hot with a two-run homer from Maddie McConnel in the first inning. Aleya Talmadge doubled in a pair of runs and was aboard for McConnell’s second homer in the second inning for a 6-0 lead.
Griak sent a 1-2 pitch over the center field fence to kick off the bottom of the second and put the Highlanders on the scoreboard. Cambria Heights broke out with a six-run fifth. Two runs scored on walks, and Martina White smacked a grand slam home run to put the Highlanders in front 7-6.
Cameron Vandervort hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to help West Shamokin retake the lead, 8-7, but Ellie Bender singled to start the bottom half of the inning and Griak cranked out a homer to left field to give the Highlanders the win.
Griak had three of Cambria Heights’ six hits and had three RBIs, and White had two hits and four RBIs.
Three Wolves had multiple hits. Talmadge doubled and singled for two RBIs, Vandervort went 3-for-4 and had two RBIs and McConnell knocked in four runs on three hits.
Sidney Nihart got the win, while Avery Elkin took the loss.
Cambria Heights (3-0), the defending Heritage Conference champion, welcomes Portage on Monday. West Shamokin (1-2) plays at Apollo-Ridge this afternoon.
BASEBALL
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 5, MARION CENTER 4: Brad Valeria had two hits, Evan Wiewiora came up one out short of a complete game and Northern Cambria scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to ride out a home win over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Valeria, batting leadoff, sparked a two-run second inning to hand the Colts a 3-1 lead.
Marion Center evened it in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs, but Northern Cambria took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning.
The Stingers scored a run in the sixth inning, but Wiewiora and closer Josh Yachtis blanked the visitors in their last at-bats.
Valeria also scored a two runs and drove in a pair. Caleb Dolney doubled and scored twice, and Owen Bougher knocked in two runs.
Alex Stewart and Parker Black had multiple hits for the Stingers. Stewart doubled and Black had two RBIs.
Wiewiora threw 63 of his 99 pitches for strikes and struck out five in 62/3 innings.
Braden Reichenbach took the loss. He struck out five batters in five innings.
Both teams play Monday. Marion Center (2-1) travels to River Valley, and Northern Cambria (2-0) welcomes Purchase Line.
UNITED 14, PENNS MANOR 2: Three United batters had multiple hits and the visiting Lions swatted 16 total in a five-inning Heritage Conference victory over Penns Manor.
Travis Timko and Brady Coleman each knocked in a pair of runs with singles in the top of a five-run third inning. United added two runs in the fourth inning and six in the fifth to ride out the mercy-rule win.
Bradley Felix earned the victory, allowing one run and striking out five over three innings.
Timko went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in leading the Lions’ offense. Isaac Worthington had three hits, and Evan Thomas had a pair. Aedyn Montgomery, Coleman and Connor Darr each had two RBIs. Felix had United’s only extra-base hit.
Carter Smith was 2-for-2 with a double for the Comets.
Both teams play away games Monday. Penns Manor (0-5) travels to Williamsburg, and United (2-0) visits Homer-Center.
HOMER-CENTER 12, PURCHASE LINE 3: Michael Krejocic struck out nine and Homer-Center won for the third time in four games and remained unbeaten in Heritage Conference play by beating Purchase Line on the road.
The Wildcats scored 12 runs on nine hits, including a triple from Krejocic. Owen Saiani brought in three runs and scored three times, while Caleb Palmer singled twice for two RBIs, Nash Budner went 3-for-4 and Braden Dunn had two hits.
Andrew Beer had two RBIs, and John Edwards stroked two singles for Purchase Line (0-3).
Krejocic got the win, and Austin Chambers fanned eight in the loss.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center (3-1) plays host to United, and Purchase Line visits Northern Cambria.
RIVER VALLEY 21, PORTAGE 3: Niko Vadala went 5-for-5 and visiting River Valley belted 22 hits over five innings in a rout of Portage in a Heritage Conference game.
The Panthers got to the Mustangs’ pitchers early and often, scoring at least two runs in each inning. River Valley built a 11-3 lead after three innings and kept Portage off the scoreboard the rest of the game. The Panthers put the mercy rule into effect after scoring twice more in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth.
Vadala also scored three runs and knocked in three, Cole Stuchal and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni had three hits apiece, and Sammy Yanits, Hunter Riggle and Gage Pierce had two hits apiece. Kennedy-Citeroni, Yanits, Gavin Burkhart and Dom Speal each hit a double.
Connor Binaut had two RBIs for Portage.
Kennedy-Citeroni struck out five in five innings for the win.
River Valley (2-2) travels to State College on Saturday, and Portage (0-3) plays at Cambria Heights on Monday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 5, WEST SHAMOKIN 3: Starting pitcher Garrett Jasper pitched into the sixth inning and knocked in two runs to lead host Cambria Heights over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
West Shamokin scored twice in the top of the first inning on Max Long’s double.
The Highlanders answered with two in the bottom of the third inning to break even and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth.
The Wolves added a run in the top of the sixth inning, but Cambria Heights tacked on insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to come out with its second straight win.
Three of the first four batters in the Cambria Heights lineup produced six hits, with Stephen Nelen, Zane Miller and Jasper getting two each.
Niko Buffone struck out six and walked two over five innings for West Shamokin.
Jasper fanned eight in five innings for the win. Austin Sprague pitched two perfect innings to pick up the save.
Both teams play today. Cambria Heights (2-1) plays host to Conemaugh Township, and West Shamokin (0-4) welcomes Apollo-Ridge.
JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL
Indiana 4, Punxsutawney 3: Indiana ran its record to 4-0 with a win over Punxsutawney.
After falling behind 3-2 in the sixth inning and with two outs, Caden Force doubled in Mark Collinger, who singled to start the inning, and tied the score at 3.
In the seventh, Tuscan Blystone reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the winning run on Tim Birch’s single.
Sully VanHoose pitched four scoreless innings without allowing a hit and struck out seven.
Caden Force got the win in relief. He struck out 4 in three innings did not issue a walk.
Indiana plays host to Kiski Area on Monday.
LACROSSE
HAMPTON 12, INDIANA 7: Gianna Brody, a junior, scored three goals to reach 100 in her career, but Indiana suffered a loss to Hampton in a WPIAL Section 1-AA game.
Caroline Albert scored two goals while Kyla Weaver and Kate Lehman each chipped in one goal and one assist for Indiana.
Anna Buterbaugh had six saves in goal.
Indiana is 2-1 in the section and 2-3 overall.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity game, 7-4.