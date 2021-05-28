Mills earns coach of the year award
Jon Mills, a native of Canada and former Indiana resident who played professional golf and now coaches the Kent State men’s team, was named the Mid-America Conference coach of the year recently.
Mills, a Kent State alumnus, lived several years in Indiana after he married Megan Woodall, whom he met while both were undergraduates at the university. His wife-to-be eventually transferred to IUP and starred on the women’s basketball team.
Kent State won its 27th MAC title earlier this month as the Sycamore Hills Golf Club. Sophomore Chris Vandette was crowned tournament champion.
Mills became the program’s head coach in July 2019 after long-time head coach Herb Page announced his retirement. Mills was a member of the Web.Com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) from 2002-2015 and was on the PGA Tour from 2006-2008. He claimed his first professional win on the Canadian Tour in 2003 en route to becoming the leading money-winner on the tour that year. Mills also captured two titles on the Web.Com Tour, including the 2005 Canadian PGA Championship and the 2007 Boise Open. He also qualified for three U.S. Opens.
Mills had an exceptional career competing as a Golden Flash under Page’s tutelage. He was a two-time All-American as well as the only Kent State golfer to earn first team All-America honors. He was the medalist at the 2000 NCAA Central Regional Championship. He placed sixth at the NCAA Championships in 2001.
He and his wife have a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Emma.