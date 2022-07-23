Baseball has a lot of problems.
Major league attendance and TV ratings are down, fans are unhappy with new All-Star jerseys that break tradition, the game itself is slow and stale, and there’s a whole new can of worms about to be opened with the addition of uniform advertisement patches beginning next season.
There’s more to add to the list, but, as far as the state of baseball goes, the consensus is: not great.
The most pressing problem facing baseball right now is hidden under the glitz and glam of MLB. It’s the treatment of minor league players.
On Tuesday, prior to the All-Star Game in Los Angeles, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hosted a press conference with the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser asked, “There’s obviously been efforts, both legal and potentially legislative, to address concerns around minor league pay. I just want to make sure that I understand, is the issue that the owners can’t afford to pay them a living wage or just don’t want to?”
That’s the question that led to Manfred’s now- viral response: “I reject the premise that they’re not paid a living wage.”
If you’re like me and were unaware of the discrepancies within MLB’s farm system, here’s some quick notes:
- In 2021, rookies and short-season level players received a weekly salary increase from $290 to $400, while Class A players went from $290 to $500, Double-A jumped from $350 to $600 and Triple-A from $502 to $700.
- Salaries for minor leaguers can range from $4,800 and $14,700 during the three- to five-month seasons, depending on the level and team.
• Minor leaguers are paid only during the season. They are not compensated during the offseason, spring training and sometimes even the playoffs. MLB actually barred teams from paying minor leaguers during these times — a class-action lawsuit by minor leaguers was settled this week for $185 million and now allows teams to pay players during spring training and in instructional leagues among other steps forward for MiLB.
- MLB just started
- providing housing
- accommodations for minor leaguers this season.
Add those points to the fact Manfred makes about $17.5 million a year, and you’ll have the basics to understand why this “rejection” of the idea that minor leaguers are paid a living wage comes off out of touch and callous.
If you’re wondering, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services listed the poverty line for a single-person household at $13,590 in 2022. According to the Washington Post, over 60 percent of minor league baseball players are living below the poverty line. This forces them to supplement their income with other jobs in the offseason while still being expected to train and be in shape when spring training rolls around.
It’s the same problem that was brought up when both the women’s national soccer and ice hockey teams were fighting for livable wages.
Just to make sure all the cards are on the table, let it be known that some MiLB players receive signing bonuses. According to ESPN, the top amateur players from the U.S. and Canada taken in this year’s draft received $150,000 to $8.8 million. Those are for high selections. Bonuses can be as meager as $1,000, if any.
Along with signing bonuses and housing, this year MLB also added college tuition assistance and meals for minor leaguers.
As Keyser admitted in a follow-up column on this viral pull-quote, maybe using the term “living wage” wasn’t the best phrasing, because “being able to survive on a salary is hardly the only metric that matters.”
There’s more at play than the dollar amount. It’s the lengths MLB has taken to suppress the minor leagues while still drawing on its talent for profit.
Minor leaguers aren’t protected by a union like the major leaguers, nor are they carved out of the league’s antitrust exemption by the 1998 Curt Flood Act.
MLB even lobbied Congress to excuse it from the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which allows the league to bypass any federal minimum wage laws.
The class-action lawsuit settlement covering 20,000 players was specifically targeting MLB for violating minimum-wage and overtime violations by teams.
On Monday, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Manfred requesting more information about the league’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption that allows MLB to act as a monopoly on the game of baseball. Particularly, they want answers on how it affects minor league conditions and pay.
Manfred and the league have until Tuesday to find a better answer than “rejecting” the idea. However, the PR damage is done for a sport already struggling to remain relevant.
MiLB is a way to build major leaguers, rehab current MLB players and give major leaguers confidence when they’re stuck in a slump. However, there’s obviously a strain between the levels, where MLB doesn’t want to put in the effort or money to make this relationship mutually beneficial. Instead, they’re content preying on players chasing a dream.
The thing is, these farm teams are more than just development camps for future major leaguers.
They’re a way to grow the game.
I grew up going to Altoona Curve games, where I was lucky enough to watch players such as Andrew McCutchen, Neil Walker, Josh Harrison, Starling Marte and more take the field before their big league debuts.
It made me tune into Pirates games despite being a die-hard Yankees fan. It got me to buy tickets for games in Pittsburgh. I even used my hard-earned babysitting money to buy their merchandise.
Minor league teams build community, they build culture and they build fans for life.
A lot of families can’t afford to make it out to an MLB park, but minor league games are a cheaper alternative. They are also often more fan-oriented and there’s always the chance you get to see a rising star crush a homer into a rollercoaster — at least if you go out to see the Curve at PNG Field.
Manfred’s comments and lack of genuine concern or understanding is just another way of baseball shooting itself in the foot.