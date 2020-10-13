Moran Financial will take on Bovard for the Indiana Over-40 League baseball championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Moran Financial topped CH Fields, 6-2, and Bovard routed Brunzies, 14-2, in the semifinals.
George Oakes’ sealed Moran Financial’s victory with a three-run double with two outs in the sixth inning.
Dave Alsippi and Jeff Putt had two hits apiece for the winners, and Alsippi drove in a run. Scott Weigner also singled in a run. Scott Moran singled and score, and Matt Allison and Bob Manzi each had a single. Pete Jones, AJ Allison, Craig Olsen, Chris Adams and Kevin London also scored a run apiece.
London pitched the first four innings and picked up the win.
For CH Fields, Joe Pacconi had two hits, and Brad Boyer had a coule and an RBI. Ryan Cowburn also drove in a run.
No details were available on Bovard’s game.