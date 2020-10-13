Indiana high golf

Members of Indiana’s section championship golf team are, from left,  Trevor Todd, Danny Williams, Harrison Martineau, Zach Eisenhower, Alex Holuta and Jack Fischer.

 Submitted photo

Moran Financial will take on Bovard for the Indiana Over-40 League baseball championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.

Moran Financial topped CH Fields, 6-2, and Bovard routed Brunzies, 14-2, in the semifinals.

George Oakes’ sealed Moran Financial’s victory with a three-run double with two outs in the sixth inning.

Dave Alsippi and Jeff Putt had two hits apiece for the winners, and Alsippi drove in a run. Scott Weigner also singled in a run. Scott Moran singled and score, and Matt Allison and Bob Manzi each had a single. Pete Jones, AJ Allison, Craig Olsen, Chris Adams and Kevin London also scored a run apiece.

London pitched the first four innings and picked up the win.

For CH Fields, Joe Pacconi had two hits, and Brad Boyer had a coule and an RBI. Ryan Cowburn also drove in a run.

No details were available on Bovard’s game.

Tags