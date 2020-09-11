Dave Alsippi drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Moran Financial over George’s Pro Shop, 8-7, in an Indiana Over-40 League baseball game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
George Oakes and Peter Jones each stroked three hits, with Oakes driving in three runs and Jones scoring twice. Scott Moran banged out two hits and drove in a run. Jeff Putt scored three runs, and Craig Olsen doubled and scored a run. Chris Adams and Kevin London each drove in a run, and Scott Weigner and Jason Cribbs each contributed a hit.
Adams picked up the win in relief.
Joe Rice had two hits and three RBIs for George’s Pro Shop. Craig Ardelean and Joe Mauro each had two hits.