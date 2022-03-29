On Saturday, anglers dealt with freezing temperatures and gusting winds for the mentored youth trout season opener. Participation was limited due to the weather conditions, but it appears many hit the waters at least for a short period of time.
While the opportunity for youth anglers to have first chance at approved trout waters is ideal, late March is a rough time of year to be in the water. Going into water deeper than your boots is synonymous with trout fishing and undoubtedly ended some anglers’ days sooner than planned.
Falling in the water is an obvious risk while fishing as steep stream banks and uneven terrain exaggerate the chances of taking a tumble.
Handling hooked trout results in wet hands, and successful anglers can quickly have cold hands despite the excitement.
While the youth opener is fresh in the minds of mentors, it would be wise to make plans so that next year’s outing might be more comfortable. A warming fire, hot hands, change of clothes, boots without holes and wool clothing can allow for more comfort when fishing in the cold.
Some wait until the day warms up to hit the water rather than focusing on the early morning, and that can allow for minimal competition and more time spent fishing.
Trout season will open statewide Saturday for all licensed anglers, and the weather forecast indicates slightly better conditions than the youth day. Crowds are common for the first day, and the majority will be concentrated where the trout were stocked.
The season begins at 8 a.m., and those hoping to land their favorite spot will arrive hours in advance to stake their claim. However, everyone has equal rights to the trout waters, and courtesy is often forgotten as the banks begin to crowd regardless of arrival time.
By lunchtime, many anglers will be done for the day, and it becomes easier to find a suitable spot to enjoy the day. A large portion of anglers only fish on the first day, and those serious about trout fishing will have months to enjoy the activity.
In-season stocking efforts will start soon after opening day, allowing for fresh fish and the same excitement without the crowded atmosphere.
- Just as the mentored trout day came quickly, so too will the youth day for spring gobbler season. Those with a young hunter should begin to find time to shoot their gun so that accuracy and confidence is built. The difficulty in obtaining ammunition is still problematic, and one should begin the hunt now if magnum turkey shot shells are needed. Checking with your local independent gun shop is the best bet as box stores still are selling out quickly to hoarders.
Scouting for turkey should be done in the weeks to come, and sadly, it appears that the population is in decline. Across the nation, recruitment is down and flock numbers are plummeting. Changes in habitat and predators are attributed, although there is also concern with West Nile virus.
Those wishing to support the turkey population should join groups such as the National Wild Turkey Federation and Turkeys for Tomorrow so that more research and habitat improvement can be done.
While the glory days of spring gobbler hunting may be gone, there are still available populations throughout much of Indiana County. Obtaining permission to hunt turkey is easier than that for deer, but it is still a tall task. Waiting until after the youth hunt and opening day will allow better odds of being granted permission to hunt a parcel of property.
Much of our public land is good habitat for turkey, and while hunting pressure is high, there are plenty of acres to explore. Those willing to walk will often find turkeys early in the season as others focus on more accessible birds.