Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against New York.
Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately.
Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third for the Braves, who have won two of three in the four-game series.
The punchless Mets managed only two hits — an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.
Stroman, who lasted at least six innings in each of his previous eight starts, walked one in a hitless first but left after throwing just three pitches to Austin Riley in the second.
Morton (7-3) became the 19th active pitcher to reach 100 wins and the 630th to do so in big league history. He hit the milestone 13 years, 8 days days after getting his first career win for the Braves.
In between stints with Atlanta, the veteran right-hander notched 89 wins for Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Houston and Tampa Bay.
Morton, 37, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his previous start against St. Louis, held the Mets hitless until Eickhoff reached with two outs in the fifth.
Eickhoff was the Mets’ starting pitcher in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader. The hit was his first since Aug. 25, 2017.
Morton walked two and plunked a pair of batters.
A.J. Minter tossed a perfect eighth and Will Smith worked the ninth for his 15th save.
CUBS 7, INDIANS 1: Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland to avoid a two-game sweep.
Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games.
Hendricks (10-4) extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The right-hander scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead in wins.
Bryant made it 1-0 in the fourth when he connected against rookie Eli Morgan (0-2) for his first home run since June 4 at San Francisco. The drive to about the second row in center field ended a career-worst stretch of 48 at-bats without an extra-base hit.
NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 2: Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as Washington beat Philadelphia.
Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw.
In the fourth, Scherzer threw high and inside to Alec Bohm, sending him sprawling to the ground before striking him out. Prior to the next batter, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer.
Major league umpires began a crackdown on Monday by regularly examining pitchers for tacky substances that can give them a better grip on the baseball. Managers also can request a check, although umps can deny it if they believe it’s not in good faith.
ROYALS 6, YANKEES 5: Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts and spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on sticky substances, and Ryan O’Hearn and Kansas City rallied against the Yankees’ bullpen for four runs in the eighth inning.
Cole, among the pitchers under highest scrutiny as umpires regularly search pitchers this week for unauthorized grip enhancers, allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, showing his usual velocity but without his explosive strikeout pitches.
Luke Voit homered and tripled in his return from the injured list as the Yankees built a 3-2 lead.
Kansas City erased an eighth-inning deficit by taking a 6-3 lead against Jonathan Loaisga (7-3) as O’Hearn, Jarrod Dyson, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor drove in runs.
DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom half against Kyle Zimmer and Aaron Judge doubled off the left-field wall against Scott Barlow, who then retired pinch-hitter Rougned Odor and Giancarlo Stanton.
Greg Holland allowed Gio Urshela’s bloop single leading off the ninth, then got his fifth save in nine chances. Gleyber Torres struck out for the fourth time and Clint Frazier also fanned. After Gary Sánchez was intentionally walked, Brett Gardner popped out on a night the Yankees went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base.
Jake Brentz (2-0) won despite allowing New York to take a 3-2 lead on his seventh-inning wild pitch.
BLUE JAYS 2, MARLINS 1: Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat Miami.
The hits came with one out against Yimi García (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.
MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth. They improved to 12-2 in interleague games, including 3-0 against Miami.
Toronto’s Ross Stripling allowed one run in six innings. Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.
Miami rookie Jesús Sánchez hit his second home run in the second inning.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo missed the game serving a one-game suspension. The penalty came after MLB concluded Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah intentionally threw at the Orioles’ Maikel Franco last weekend.
REDS 10, TWINS 7: Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds stopped a five-game losing streak.
Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth.
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Tejay Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.
Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds.
Hansel Robles (3-4) took the loss.
ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 1: Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and Houston defeated Baltimore for its ninth straight win.
Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 71/3 innings. Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.
Right-hander Jorge López (2-9) gave up two runs and five hits over 61/3 innings but was outdone by Greinke.
TIGERS 8, CARDINALS 2: Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit over St. Louis.
Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.
Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 42/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 11/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 32/3 innings.
ATHLETICS 13, RANGERS 6: Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs in the first two innings and Cole Irvin earned his second straight win as Oakland capitalized early on Texas’ unorthodox sequence of pitchers, racing to an early nine-run lead.
Laureano, Mark Canha and former Rangers All-Star Elvis Andrus had three hits apiece as the A’s banged out a season-high 15 hits and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Irvin (5-7) cruised through four scoreless innings on 40 pitches before allowing four runs on four hits and a hit batter in the fifth.
Taylor Hearn (2-2), making his second start in 38 major league appearances and the first since his MLB debut in April 2019, was chased early.
RED SOX 9, RAYS 5: Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for Tampa Bay, which lost its seventh straight in falling to Boston in 11 innings.
The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors.
Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk. The switch-hitting infielder came up with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and grounded out to the mound.
Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between first baseman Yandy Díaz’s legs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th off Pete Fairbanks (1-3).
Darwinzon Hernandez (2-2) went 11/3 scoreless innings, retiring Brandon Lowe with two on and two outs in the 10th.
Hunter Renfroe homered for the AL East-leading Red Sox. Rodriguez allowed five runs and seven hits over six innings, and had his winless streak reach eight games.
Renfroe had an RBI single and Kike Hernández hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th.