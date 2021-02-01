Like a freshly picked morel, mushroom-shaped leadhead jigs are special, worthy of being picked from a shadowy recess of the tackle box.
Among the most useful features of leadheads such as VMC’s Half Moon Jig and Z-Man’s Finesse ShroomZ is the flat surface of its underside, a plane that teams with certain soft baits to create a neat, compact profile.
Minnesota-based veteran angler Cory Schmidt reaches for a lightweight mushroom-style jighead teamed with a 4-inch tube body when a Gopher State cold front gives largemouth bass lockjaw. Schmidt sorts through the tube bag for a bait that has a flat tip, one that nests perfectly against the back of the jighead.
“This is a slow tactic, so you have to know where the fish are to use it,” explained Schmidt. “Typically, I target inside turns in a weedline, where largemouths gather under tough conditions.”
Schmidt finds the streamlined profile of the “Mushroom Tube” to be nearly weedless. By making precise casts back into weedline cuts, he allows the tube to settle to the bottom.
If a bass doesn’t pick the tube off the bottom, he employs a slow swimming retrieve, one that allows the bait to nearly suspend, thanks to the light weight.
River smallmouth bass are suckers for a soft swimbait, though they don’t have the chops necessary for consistent hookups with the standard keel-weighted swimbait hooks. To remedy the frustration of missed/lost smallies, I fish Lake Fork Tackle’s 3.5-inch Live Magic Shad on a 3/16-ounce worm nose jig from Killer Jigs. Killer Jig’s worm nose jig is also mushroom shaped. I purchase the jigheads in bulk, unpainted, and use powder coat paint to provide the color I prefer.
Regarding the swimbait, with scissors I trim back the tapered nose of the bait around an eighth of an inch, so it is the same diameter as the jighead. This lopping also places the hook perfectly in the sweet spot in the back of the hook slot.
The relatively heavy leadhead necessitates swimming the jig at a fast clip, just the perfect pace to kick the bait into action, where it will not only trigger strikes, but solidly hook smallies as too.
Another great mushroom head application utilizes Zoom’s Ultra Vibe Speed Craw, a versatile crawfish imitator that functions as a swimbait as well as a more classic jig-style craw-bait.
What makes the Speed Craw unique, in my eyes, is the design of the claws, which when put into action act as swimbaits. This feature gives the pinchers plenty of kick when the lure is retrieved at a moderate to fast clip. But it can also be worked slowly along the bottom, like a traditional crawfish-mimicking soft bait.
Before threading the Speed Craw onto the mushroom head, snip the nub off the end of the tail, creating a nice flat surface for the jighead to mate to.
I love to fish this combination for largemouth bass on flats that have scattered clumps of weeds. Pitch the jig-plastic combo next to a pocket of weeds, allowing it to fall into the cover. Shake/hop the lure through the cover until it breaks free, being alert for a pickup. Once the lure is clear of the weeds swim it at a steady pace, allowing its kicking motion to summon up bonus strikes.
Recent years have witnessed an explosion of baits collectively referred to as the Ned Rig.
While the true Ned Rig is simply a three-inch piece of a Senko-style stickworm rigged on a jighead, the rig’s popularity has spawned a host of finesse style profiles, all of which team up perfectly with a mushroom style jighead. I prefer to fish Ned Rig-style finesse baits — worms, tubes, craws — on Killer Jigs’ worm nose jighead, either 1/8- or 3/16-ounce in most cases.