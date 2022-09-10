PORTAGE — Following a loss to Cambria Heights last week, Portage found itself in an unfamiliar situation.
The Mustangs, while being held to just six points, suffered its first defeat prior to Week 3 since 2016. Portage had been unbeaten through three games in both of head coach Marty Slonac’s first two seasons.
But, using its high-powered offense led by quarterback Andrew Miko, the Mustangs used multiple big plays on both sides of the ball to rebound and defeat Marion Center 42-26 in their home opener Friday night.
“They’re a tough team, and they gave us a lot of different looks,” Slonac said. “We’d get one thing, then they’d take it away. We kind of drew a little bit in the dirt and were able to counter to get points on the board. It worked out for us.”
Miko led the Portage offense in the air and on the ground, completing 6 of 11 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, while tallying 111 rushing yards and another score on just four carries.
The senior, who also went 6-for-6 in extra points, busted a 90-yard touchdown run with five minutes to go in the game, putting the game away as the Mustangs went up by three scores.
“I feel like everything clicks whenever we do it the right way,” Miko said. “Bode (Layo) got open a lot today for me, so that was nice to kind of have that as a relief. I got lucky and broke through for that run because they were keying on our running back. It was a great way to bounce back from last week.”
All three of Miko’s touchdown passes went to sophomore tight end Bode Layo, who scored on all three of his receptions from 33, 40 and 17 yards out.
“Our team is just very unselfish, and that’s a great quality to have,” Layo said. “Our line works very hard to hold Andrew up and give him the ability to make throws. We’re going to continue to be that way. That’s going to help us win games and keep playing well.”
With Portage leading 28-18 late in the third quarter, Miko found Layo wide open in the back of the endzone on a 4th and 13 to give the Mustangs much-needed insurance.
Layo also made a key play defensively that turned the game in Portage’s favor for good. Midway through the second quarter, Mustangs defensive end Keaton Troxell sacked Marion Center quarterback Drew Runk from behind, forcing a fumble.
Layo picked up the loose ball and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown, which ended a string of four back-and-forth scoring drives between the teams.
“Momentum was big,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “We had it to start and it seeing away from us. They made some plays and took advantage. I’m very proud of our guys tonight, we took a set up as a team. The score is not indicative of the positive things we did tonight.”
Despite the victory, Portage suffered a loss concerning its roster. Running back Ty Kennedy suffered a season-ending leg injury early in the second quarter after being tackled during a 2-yard run.
Kennedy is known as one of the Mustangs’ top running backs and a strong asset as a linebacker. The senior carried the ball five times for 53 yards while scoring Portage’s first touchdown on an 18-yard run in the first quarter.
“Ty Kennedy is a kid that just loves football,” Slonac said. “Wins and losses come around, but when a kid’s career ends on an injury like that, it’s really hard. It’s a very difficult situation for the player and the family. He’s still with us. He’s a big part of us and will still be a leader in a different way.”