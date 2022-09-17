PL logo

PURCHASE LINE — Trailing at halftime, Portage responded by scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half to secure a hard-fought 35-14 Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line at Barry T. Madill Field on Friday night.

Purchase Line led up until the first play of the fourth quarter when Mustangs quarterback Andrew Miko found teammate Bode Layo wide open near the visitors sideline. The tight end looked the ball into his arms, secured the pass and turned it into a 43-yard touchdown strike. Mason Kargo followed with the two-point conversion run to put Portage in front 21-14 with 11:51 to play.

