CRESSON — Portage is back on top after dominating second-seeded Penns Manor and defending its District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball championship, 72-58, on Thursday night at Mount Aloysius College.
The Mustangs (26-1) led from start to finish thanks to an outstanding shooting performance from Kaden Claar. The senior guard connected on 15 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and dropped both of his free throws on his way to 34 points.
“Big players rise up and play in big games,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said. “Kaden played extremely well. We found him on some and he created on others. It was just an outstanding performance.”
“Kaden Claar is one of the best players that we have seen all year,” Penns Manor coach Andrew Lansberry said. “He drove, hit fadeaways, three pointers, just a heck of a performance.
“Coach Kargo is one of the best coaches and I have a ton of respect for him. They have been in this game for three straight years for a reason. It has been 32 years since we have been here. Experience and nerves factored into it too. We played a step behind Portage for much of the early part of the game.”
The Comets’ Grant Grimaldi did all he could to keep it close early, scoring seven first-quarter points as Portage jumped out to a 20-11 lead. He finished with 34.
Claar scored 11 over the first eight minutes and received help in the form of junior Andrew Miko, who connected on three field goals for six points to help fuel the Mustangs’ lead.
Portage’s nine-point advantage doubled by halftime courtesy of nine more second-quarter points from Claar.
Grimaldi took a pass from Max Hill and converted on his second field goal of the quarter with just under six minutes to play in the half. Portage forward Luke Scarton and Claar answered with field goals, stretching the lead to 11 and forcing Lansberry to burn a timeout.
Penns Manor was assessed a technical foul immediately after the inbounds pass for having six players on the court. Claar connected on both free ends of the technical and Gavin Gouse nailed his second 3-pointer of the game to extend their lead to 33-17.
“Nerves and experience definitely played a factor in that sequence,” Lansberry said.
Claar finished the half with 20 points, just two less than Penns Manor had as a team. Grimaldi had 15 points at halftime with the Comets trailing 40-22.
Portage remained balanced throughout the second half, scoring 20 points in each of the first three quarters. The Mustangs outscored Penns Manor 20-15 in the third quarter. Claar added five field goals and 10 more points during the third.
The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas deep into the fourth quarter and led by as much as 24 points with a little over four minutes to play.
The Comets scored the final 10 points of the game.
It was fitting that Claar had the ball in his hands as the Mustangs faithful counted down the final seconds of their second consecutive championship.
Claar’s shooting was the difference, but he had plenty help. Gouse finished with 14 points thanks to four 3-pointers. Andrew Miko added eight and Scarton seven.
“As a team we played exceptionally well,” Kargo said. “Everyone contributed, were focused and prepared for this one. I think it really showed with the outcome.”
Grimaldi finished a strong night with 10 rebounds and six assists.
“Grant really battled in this one and played one of his best games all year,” Lansberry said. “Plus, he did it with an injured ankle.”
Junior Ryen Gresko just missed double figures with nine points.
The Mustangs began district play with a 73-42 victory over Claysburg and followed with a 51-42 semifinal round victory against West Shamokin.
Both will advance to the PIAA tournament first round on Wednesday.
Portage will take on District 7’s No. 5-seed while the runner-up Comets will play District 9’s No. 3-seed.
“We have to shake this game off and focus on the state tournament,” Lansberry said. “We have an opportunity to chalk it up to experience, forget about this one and make a nice run starting next week. We will bounce back.”