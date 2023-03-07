morgan nagy

MORGAN NAGY

 Submitted photo

Morgan Nagy made a little school history.

Nagy, a freshman at Homer-Center High School, claimed her school’s first District 6 Class 2A championship in swimming when she won the 500 freestyle Saturday at Penn State. She won in a school-record time of 5 minutes, 15.70 seconds. She topped second-place Kate Rarrick, a senior from Bellefonte, by 7½ seconds.

