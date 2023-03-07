Morgan Nagy made a little school history.
Nagy, a freshman at Homer-Center High School, claimed her school’s first District 6 Class 2A championship in swimming when she won the 500 freestyle Saturday at Penn State. She won in a school-record time of 5 minutes, 15.70 seconds. She topped second-place Kate Rarrick, a senior from Bellefonte, by 7½ seconds.
With the victory, she claimed a berth in the state meet.
She also advanced with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle behind Bellefonte junior Kiaha McCool.
The Homer-Center girls placed third in the 21-team event in its first season with a team. The boys placed 11th.
Other medalists were Grace Frazer, Ava King, Julia King and Nagy, who finished third in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay events.
Frazer also took third in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley, and Julia King finished fifth in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
In the boys’ meet, Landon Shoup placed fifth in the 500 freestyle.
The top 12 swimmers in each event earn team points. Also scoring for Homer-Center was the girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Natalia Thomas, Leanne Cooper, Ciara Richards and Vanessa Uher in 12th; the boys’ medley relay team of Isaac Ditter, Levi Loose, Landon Shoup and Oshen Maratita placed eighth; and the boys’ freestyle relay team of Maratita, Hunter Elias, Ditter and Shoup placed 11th.
Ava King added a pair of seventh-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Nicole Scott, a sophomore, led Marion Center’s contingent with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley at 2:17.18 and earned a state berth. She also placed third in the 100 backstroke.
In the boys’ meet, Marion Center junior Alek Vaglia placed third in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Marion Center’s boys’ 400 freestyle relay team of Isaac Reaugh, AJ Lynn, Paul Smith and Alek Vaglia finished third, and the girls’ team of Rachel Fox, Maggie Shadle, Ella Wells and Scott placed sixth.
The Stingers’ girls’ 200 freestyle team of Mikayla Gatskie, Emily Reaugh, Wells and Scott finished sixth. The 200 medley relay team of Selah Petrof, Paige Reaugh, Shadle and Katelyn Reaugh placed 10th, and the boys’ team of Seth Boring, Dillon Green, Carson Wells and Ryan Dicken finished ninth.
Emily Reaugh also placed 11th in the 50 freestyle, and Paul Smith finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke and 12th in the 100 butterfly.
Marion Center placed ninth in the girls’ team standings and seventh in the boys’ standings.
Bellefonte won the girls’ meet, and Central Cambria took the girls’ meet.
The state meet is May 15 and 16 at Bucknell University.