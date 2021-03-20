NEW CASTLE — Neshannock let a 14-point lead slip away but held off Windber 51-48, in the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball quarterfinals Friday night.
Neshannock (18-2) advanced to play host to Penns Manor (18-6) on Monday with a berth in the state championship game on the line.
The Lancers, who have no seniors on their roster, led 15-4 after the first quarter and 18-4 early in the second, but Windber (20-2) rallied to grab the lead early in the fourth quarter at 42-41.
Neshannock responded with Aaralyn Nogay’s 3-point field goal, and Addi and Watts scored on a layup shortly after to give the Lancers the lead for good. Windber had an opportunity to tie in the closing seconds, but Alexis James’ 3-point attempt fell short.
Watts finished with 18 points. Aaralyn Nogay and her older sister Neleh Nogay scored eight points each.
“Their guards are very good handling the basketball, and they can shoot outside and do a good job getting inside, and they’re a very good defensive team,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said after his team knocked off Cambridge Springs on Friday. “We have a quick turnaround so we have to get in the gym (Saturday) and be prepared because we’re playing a very good team. And I have to get to work tonight and make sure we’re prepared for a very good Neshannock team.”
Neither team has played in a state championship game.
Only the champion from each of the the PIAA’s 12 districts advanced to this year’s state tournament. Games are being held at the sites of the higher seeds until the state championship games.
The Class 2A state championship game is scheduled for Thursday at noon at the Giant Center in Hershey.