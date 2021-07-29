The New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash for prospects Thursday in their second major trade this week for desperately needed left-handed bats.
A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press the deal for Rizzo was done. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
The swap came ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline Friday at 4 p.m. Earlier, the Yankees announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.
Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.
New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.
Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .269 hitter with 243 home runs and 793 RBIs.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push.
The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named.
Duffy, 32, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left flexor and last pitched on July 16.
Duffy is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA this season. He got off to a super start, going 4-1 with an 0.60 ERA after five outings.
Duffy began his major league career with the Royals in 2011, helped them win the 2015 World Series and was 68-68 with a 3.95 ERA while with Kansas City.
- The Seattle Mariners quickly found a replacement for the back end of their bullpen, acquiring right-hander Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder on Thursday.
Castillo will likely jump into the closer role that was vacated when the Mariners traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier in the week.
Castillo, 27, has 14 saves in 37 appearances and a 2.72 ERA this season for the Rays. He had a 1.66 ERA in 21 appearances during the shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay.
Chargois, 30, has been a solid addition to Seattle’s bullpen this season, making 31 appearances with a 3.00 ERA after not pitching in 2020.
- Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side.
The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the crosstown White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the AL Central-leading White Sox some bullpen help for the rest of the season and maybe the playoffs, too.
It was the second trade of the day for the White Sox, who also acquired slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians.
Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 431/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances. Over his seven-year major league career with Toronto and the Cubs, he’s 12-14 with a 3.54 ERA in 2791/3 innings.
Cleveland probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so the Indians are helping their AL Central rival.
Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox on Thursday for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington — a move that signals the Indians are conceding the division.
The White Sox, who lead the Indians by 8½ games and open a series with them tonight, have been in the market for a second baseman.
The intra-division swap created an oddity. With the Indians playing this weekend in Chicago, the team agreed to transport Hernandez’s gear before they’ll face him for the first time.
In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs.
- PHILADELPHIA — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired closer Brad Hand from Washington on Thursday, getting some bullpen help from a skidding Nationals team that has turned into a trade-deadline seller.
Hand, 31, is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 21 saves in 26 opportunities for the Nationals, who entered Thursday’s doubleheader at Philadelphia eight games under .500 and in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined four players. Washington is 6-16 in July.
The Blue Jays sent catcher Riley Adams to Washington.
Hand signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with Washington in the offseason. Before that, he spent parts of three seasons with Cleveland, where he had 58 saves. The 11-year veteran has also pitched in the majors for Miami and San Diego.
The Nationals have reportedly been in trade talks involving several players, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Scherzer started the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies, an unusual move for a player who is likely to be traded.