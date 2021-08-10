It was probably an innocent decision based on something else, but when Ron and Ann Lezanic chose to settle down on Fisher Avenue in Indiana, they gave their son, Mark, a gift that changed his life.
From his house near the IUP campus, Mark Lezanic would walk or ride his bike the short distance almost every day to Memorial Field House, where he played basketball with anyone who was there — other kids his age, college students or grown adults.
Winners stayed. Losers left. Lezanic stayed there a lot.
“I was really lucky that I grew up 500 yards from the place I spent most of my youth,” said Lezanic, whose journey from being a local gym rat to an all-time great makes its way home on Sunday, when he is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’m very excited and honored by this,” he said. “I’m very honored to be with this group, and to join the ones already in the Hall of Fame.”
LEZANIC USED the skills he honed at the field house to become one of the top high school players in the county. He won the starting point guard spot at Indiana as a 14-year-old freshman and lettered all four years of high school.
“It was very unusual back then for a freshman to start,” said Jim Stapleton, a classmate and former teammate of Lezanic’s. “But Mark was quick — very quick. He was very heady and he could see the floor really well. He was just a great playmaker.”
Even today, the idea of starting a freshman at point guard seems unusual. There are so many responsibilities the point guard must handle that inexperience can be the difference between a good point guard and a bad one. But back then, coach Don Douds was anything but apprehensive.
“Wait until he’s an upperclassman,” Douds said in a team preview in the Indiana Gazette in 1977. “That kid is gonna be something.”
Douds was prophetic. Once Lezanic was installed in the starting lineup, he never left. He teamed with Stapleton and another classmate, Marty May, to form what was dubbed the “Big Three” for Indiana.
“(Lezanic) could score a lot,” Stapleton said. “But he was also really good at penetrating and then getting the ball to me or Marty. We scored a lot of points that way.”
During the 1979-80 season, Lezanic averaged 13.5 points per game. The following year, his senior season, Lezanic scored 13.7 points per game. He was named to the All-Gazette team his junior and senior seasons and finished his high school career with more than 1,200 points.
“He was very intense as a player,” Stapleton said. “He could take control of the game. As he went, the team went.”
BUT LEZANIC wasn’t a one-trick pony. In the fall, he played football and was a three-year starter at quarterback and kicker. And although he took the spring off from high school sports, he spent his summers starring in Junior and Senior Legion baseball for Indiana County teams for many years.
Lezanic credits his love of sports to his father, Ron, who was a standout basketball player for IHS in the 1950s.
“He showed me a lot,” Mark Lezanic said, “especially to have an appreciation of all sports.”
Being the quarterback was similar in the sense that both roles require you to hold the ball a lot. But if that sounds like pressure, Lezanic said he never felt any.
“I loved it,” he said. “I never felt any pressure. It was just about having fun.”
IHS coach Bernie McQuown installed the veer offense and let Lezanic make plays with his arm and his legs. His leg —singular — was also a key part of the Indiana team, as Lezanic was the team’s record-setting kicker.
During the final game of his senior season, Lezanic drilled a 41-yard field goal against State College in a 24-19 win that clinched the CENPAC League title for the Indians.
The summer after he graduated from high school, Lezanic was chosen to play in the annual Big 33 Football Classic in Hershey. Lezanic converted two PAT kicks and a 30-yard field goal for the West team in its 17-13 win.
After spending a year at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia, Lezanic had a decision to make about his future. He could have played college football, most likely as a kicker, but all those days spent at IUP’s field house gave Lezanic a love of the hardwood that fueled his future.
IN 1982, Lezanic accepted a scholarship offer to play basketball at Division I Bucknell. Almost 40 years later, Lezanic has no regrets about the decision because it sent him in a direction he hadn’t thought possible.
But a series of injuries kept Lezanic from being as effective as he had hoped. Between 1983 and 1986, he played in 50 games for the Bison, averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 assist per game.
“It was hard, very hard,” Lezanic said of his time with Bucknell. “I had a lot of injuries. I fought through it, but I had to have foot surgeries and other things. I had a nice senior year, but I wish it would have been better. The injuries aren’t an excuse; it is what it is.”
Lezanic had figured on entering the workforce in the finance field, but his coach at Bucknell, Charlie Woollum, thought the former Indiana star might make a good assistant, and he encouraged Lezanic to join him. Lezanic took him up on the offer, and for the next 12 years, he served as an assistant coach at Bucknell, Loyola (Md.) and William and Mary.
Lezanic got out of the coaching game in 2000 so he could be home more often to be around his three children. But he has stayed involved in the game over the years by coaching youth AAU and CYO teams and setting up a foundation that promotes sports for young people in the Philadelphia area.
“Basketball has been really good to me,” he said.
ALTHOUGH LEZANIC moved away from his hometown when he left for college in the 1980s, he looks back on those days of wonder and knows how good he had it.
“It was a great time to live there and to be a kid,” he said. “Sports was at the center of it.”
Stapleton said he and Lezanic and a group of other boys played at Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools, and those games sharpened their skills and prepared them for high school ball. They also played in the famed Ozanam Summer League, in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, where they would routinely take on players much older than them from all over western Pennsylvania.
But it was those days at IUP’s field house that were particularly formative for Lezanic.
“I’d spend all day at the field house,” he said. “You could go there and find a game, or you could play by yourself. There was always something going on.”