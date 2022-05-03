The Indiana High School football team will have a fresh look in the fall as Bradley Wright enters his first season as the Indians’ head coach.
The Indiana board of directors approved the hiring of Wright in March.
The 1996 Kittanning High School graduate will take over for Brandon Overdorff, who resigned Jan. 4 after compiling a 11-21 record in four years. Last season, Overdorff guided Indiana to a 5-6 record and its first playoff berth in seven years, concluding with a season-ending 41-0 loss at perennial power Thomas Jefferson.
This will not be Wright’s first venture into coaching. He previously served in assistant and head coaching roles.
He served as an assistant in Virginia before returning to Pennsylvania, where he joined the staff at Warren High School. He was the offensive coordinator at Warren for two years and later the head coach from 2008-2013. He was 24-29 over his five seasons, including District 10 Class 3A playoff appearances in 2010 and ’12.
Wright also held the position of head coach at Punxsutawney High School from 2014-19 and most recently was as an assistant coach at West Shamokin High School the past two seasons.
Since his hiring at Indiana, Wright has been busy organizing assistant coaches, coordinating an offseason workout schedule and implementing a weight training program.
“We are meeting on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for workouts right now,” he said, “and initially had some really encouraging numbers even with the spring sports schedule.
“The transition has been exciting, and everyone in Indiana has been incredibly supportive.”
Although he is still in the process of finalizing his assistants, Wright has most in place, including several holdovers.
“Bill Waryck will be defensive coordinator, Don Hanni will return to coach our line, Mike Boiano, and we have Mike Weaver and Coach (Jeffree) Duffee,” Wright said. “I am planning an official staff meeting in May.”
Wright will double as offensive coordinator. He wants to bring a balanced approach to the offense.
Last season, Indiana was a run-heavy offense, accumulating 3,090 yards on the ground compared to just 306 yards passing.
“We have to find and develop a dual-threat quarterback who is a force in the run game and as a passer,” Wright said. “We want to use variations of the shotgun spread series and implement a successful passing game in addition to being able to run the ball. We will strive to be more balanced in our offensive approach.”
Indiana’s football program has struggled in recent years and hasn’t had a winning record since finishing 7-4 in 2014. Wright wants to keep his goals not only direct and team-oriented, but more importantly, attainable for his players.
“The goal for any coach, including myself,” Wright said, “is to develop our student-athletes both in the classroom and on the football field.
“As a team, we want to become a contender and playoff qualifier every year, but the first thing that we must work on is restoring the numbers to the football program. To do that, we must recruit heavily within our walls and try to get athletes from other sports to participate in more than one sport, including football. I am an advocate for multi-sports athletes and would eventually like to get our participation numbers back into the ’60s.
“In order to meet these goals, we must start now and win during the offseason. We want to meet the expectations of training and preparing, including being at offseason workouts, coming together and participating in the same weight program, and looking like a true 4A program. I want to see our seniors lead by example and make that commitment to becoming a quality program. If they demonstrate to the younger players what that commitment should look like, it makes the transition from year to year easier.”
Fourteen seniors, including all-section running back Zech Herrington and quarterback Devin Flint, are graduating from last year’s team, but Wright believes a solid group of players will return and be able to point the underclassmen in the right direction.
“As is stands, the strength of our team is our line,” Wright said. “We have several returning linemen. ... They showed the ability to control the line of scrimmage at times last year and we want to continue to improve and build on that.
“To be honest, though, it’s doesn’t have anything to do with what happened last year, it’s about doing the things that we need to do to become a better team for the upcoming season.”
The WPIAL realigns conferences every two years. Indiana plays in the Greater Allegheny Conference with Hampton, Armstrong, Highlands, Kiski Area and North Catholic. All had winning seasons last season.
Freeport and Shady Side Academy, two of Indiana’s non-conference opponents, also qualified for the playoffs a season ago.
“The schedule is as good as it gets in western Pennsylvania, and possibly the state,” Wright said. “It keeps us on our toes week in and week out and our players will know from Week 0 at Freeport that they really have to bring it in order to compete. I am looking forward to bringing some stability to this program.”