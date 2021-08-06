ARMAGH — Usually the new kid on the block must earn respect, but the Heritage Conference gave newcomer Cambria Heights plenty of it a full three weeks before the Highlanders play their first official snap in 2021, their first year of football in the league.
The Heritage and WestPAC conferences held their combined annual football media day Friday afternoon at United’s Thomas J. Madill Field, and six of the eight opposing Heritage coaches agreed that Cambria Heights is the favorite to win the conference.
“We start off Week 1 with what I think will be a heavyweight in our conference in Cambria Heights,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “I know they’re well-coached. I know they had a good year last year and have a lot of good football players back, so we’re going to get the measuring stick right off the bat.”
Cambria Heights, which is located in Patton in Cambria County, left the Laurel Highlands Conference after the 2020-21 school year and finished 4-4 in its final football regular season, losing four in a row after starting the season with four wins. But the Highlanders gave Marion Center all it could handle in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs, defeating the Stingers, 34-0, in the semifinals before losing to Richland in the championship game.
“We’re excited,” said Cambria Heights assistant coach Jordan Fees, who stood in for head coach Jarrod Lewis on media day. “This brings new opportunities for us. We get to travel, see some new stadiums and get to play new faces.
“We definitely have confidence, but our kids are humble. They know the hard work that it takes to be successful. We’ve did it for years in the Laurel Highlands conference and it’s not going to be any different in the Heritage Conference.”
Each team brought players to media day, and senior running back Ryan Haluska was part of the Cambria Heights contingent. He led the Highlanders with 906 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Marion Center shared the Heritage championship with Penns Manor, so that convincing victory alone warrants plenty of respect.
Cambria Heights represents just one of the two teams debuting in the conference this season, but the other is only undergoing a makeover of sorts. The recent combining of the Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools produced the new River Valley Panthers, with first-year head coach and former Blairsville Bobcats player Jess Houser at the helm.
“(I’m) excited, a little overwhelmed, but we have 53 players on the roster, so I think we can put a pretty good team together,” said Houser.
Heritage Conference coaches see the Panthers finishing in the middle of the pack, which is actually a strong nod considering that more than just the name could be changing for players who lined up against each other in opposing programs last year.
“These players have answered (the challenge of coming together) in a positive manner,” Houser said. “They’ve been great. The kids want to win and that’s why they want to come together. ... We’re still smaller (as a school) than the Marion Centers, the Cambria Heights and the Northern Cambrias, but (our numbers) are no smaller.”
Houser said the Panthers plan to play “fast and physical” on defense and emphasize a power running game on the offensive side.
After a successful 2020 season, Marion Center will be replacing only five starters in three linemen, standout wide receiver Justin Peterson and quarterback Gaven Palko.
“They’ll be tough to replace, but we have some younger guys,” said Marion Center assistant coach Brad Smith. “We have a lot of good battles here over the next couple of weeks, and I’m curious to see who comes out on top as far as some of the starters.”
Big shoes to fill usually makes for an interesting story, especially when a battle is involved, and that’s one that will be watched in Homer-Center. The Wildcats lost four-year starting and record-setting quarterback Ben Schmidt to graduation, and junior Cole McAnulty and senior Anthony Rowland are contending to take Schmidt’s place.
“We feel good about that, and we have a promising freshman (Angelo Alexander), too, so we have three guys who can be true quarterbacks,” said Page, who is four wins short of 100 at Homer-Center. “Right now it looks like it’s a battle between McAnulty and Rowland. It looks like it’s leaning toward Cole, but they’re both doing good things.”
Purchase Line faces a similar issue with replacing the area’s leading rusher in Josh Syster, but another problem presents itself for the Red Dragons season opener against Northern Cambria on Aug. 27, thanks to COVID-19 and an abbreviated 2020 season.
“To be honest, we haven’t seen them,” said Purchase Line head coach Matt Falisec. “Last year, we never saw them. To be honest, I don’t know what they have at all right now. ... Northern Cambria is in the back of our minds, and it’s not where it should be yet, but it will get there.”
In other season openers, United will be the first team to visit the new River Valley Panthers, as the Lions look for their first conference win since Oct. 19, 2018. Penns Manor plays host to West Shamokin, and Marion Center travels to Blacklick Valley to play the Week 1 non-conference game.