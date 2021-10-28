RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Appalachian Bowl returns — again.
The Appalachian Bowl, a championship game that pits the top team from the Heritage Conference against the No. 1 team from the WestPAC, is back after a much shorter hiatus than it took the first time around.
The game features Heritage Conference champion Cambria Heights against WestPAC champion Windber, two undefeated teams that battle Saturday night at Penns Manor’s Pat Corrigan Field.
The Appalachian Bowl started its first run in 1973 and concluded in 1993. It didn’t return until 2016. When it did, Ligonier Valley dominated the game for four straight years, but the contest took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
It’s back again, but this time it’s with two teams that have never played in the game.
For the Heritage Conference champion, the bowl game comes at the pinnacle of a highly successful first regular season in the conference. Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis talked about that Wednesday morning at the annual luncheon held before the game at Richland Fire Hall.
“It’s a great honor (to play in the Appalachian Bowl),” said Lewis. “It’s been a great experience for our kids. There are a lot of events that go with this, like this one. We’re very happy to come in and represent the Heritage Conference, and just being part of this game is very special.”
Windber coach Matt Grohal’s team will be the fifth different team to represent the WestPAC since the return of the game. Like Lewis, he’s been coaching his team since 2011.
“It’s really excited, because believe it or not, back in August when we talked about season goals, this was one of the goals that the kids talked about, getting to that (top) crossover game,” said Grobal. “It’s great for our program. I’ve been to all these banquets, wishing I was up there (at the head table). It’s finally our turn and hopefully we can represent the WestPAC and come out with a win.”
This year’s bowl promises to be a battle of running teams. Cambria Heights leads the Heritage with 2,549 rushing yards, while Windber has piled up 3,151 yards. The two don’t throw that much, averaging just five and nine attempts per game, respectively.
The forecast calls for rain Saturday, but on the artificial turf of Corrigan Field, the rain shouldn’t be a problem.
The Appalachian Bowl was last played on Corrigan Field in 2019.