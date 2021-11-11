Three Heritage conference teams — River Valley, Penns Manor, Cambria Heights — entered District 6 playoffs last week, but none could claim a win to advance.
Homer-Center, West Shamokin and Purchase Line hope to fare better than their conference counterparts as the three remaining Heritage teams, who all earned first-round byes, enter the Class 1A quarterfinals on Friday.
The Wildcats (7-3) welcome the Glendale Vikings (6-5), who beat Penns Manor, 20-12, in Round 1.
Homer-Center finished second in the Heritage, possessed an offense that was second only to West Shamokin, boasted the second-best rusher and scorer with Collin Troup, and claimed the No. 2 seed in Class 1A.
However, the Wildcats ended their season with two close losses against non-conference Muncy and Berlin.
“We’re excited to get back on the field after two one-point losses against two very, very good teams,” said Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “We’re looking to try to settle the score a little bit. In my mind, we played two state-ranked games in not the best conditions. We came up a little short, but we realized we could play with the quality in our region.”
The Wildcats averaged 341.5 total offensive yards per game, with 235.1 coming on the rush. Troup averaged 6.0 yards per carry and 104.6 a game. He’s followed by Homer-Center’s other 500-yard rusher, Landon Hill, who averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 67.6 per game.
While Homer-Center focuses primarily on its run game, quarterback Cole McAnulty stepped up when opposing defenders found a way to stifle the Wildcats’ rushers. McAnulty went 66-for-154 with 1,029 yards while throwing for eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.
McAnulty’s top target is Michael Krejocic, who averaged 20.8 yards per reception and also grabbed a league-leading seven interceptions.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us,” Page said. “They have some good athletes. That team has some good skill position kids. They have some scrappy kids up front. They’re not big kids, but it’s a concern. They have four or five skill position kids that can spread the ball out and make you defend the field that way.”
Perhaps the most worrisome of the Vikings is all-around athlete Suds Dubler. The 5-foot-11 senior broke the 1,000-yard threshold last week with his 159 yards against Penns Manor. He averages 115.2 rushing yards per game and 8.2 per carry.
The Vikings average just 244 total offensive yards and 16.2 points per game, the yards nearly 100 yards shy of Homer-Center’s average and the points slightly more than half of the Wildcats’ average.
While Homer-Center has an explosive offense that can stack up points quickly, it’s the Wildcats’ defense that should make Glendale nervous. Homer-Center allows just 210.8 yards of offense — only 100.7 rushing — and 17.2 points per game.
“We’ve added to our concepts offensively and smoothed some wrinkles out on special teams and we’ll continue the message defensively that we need to get lined up right and play the physical type of football that we have,” Page said. “It’s playoff time, and everyone is good. … It’s back to 0-0 for everybody. We’re starting from the ground floor, and we’ll see what happens.”
PURCHASE LINE (5-5) at BISHOP GUILFOYLE (6-5): Purchase Line is trying to avoid any feelings of déjà vu. Bishop Guilfoyle pounded the Red Dragons, 35-0, when the two squads met in the playoffs last season.
“Last year, we lost 35-0 and it wasn’t our best showing,” said Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec. “They’re excited to see what we can do against them this year. They know we’re playing one of the best teams in District 6, for sure.”
Purchase Line has struggled to get its starters on the field due to a variety of issues from COVID-19 protocols and injuries to academic struggles. The irregularity in their roster led to an inconsistent season that saw the Red Dragons lose four straight before defeating Conemaugh Township to end the regular season.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we have,” said Falisec. “We’re as healthy as we can be at this time of the year. … This has been a tough season with injuries and illnesses and getting kids together. We’re here now with what we have. We are who we are, and we just have to go out there and give it 100 percent. The kids are just excited to play another game.”
Purchase Line will remain without defensive end Max Falisec and free safety Andrew Beer, who were injured in Week 8 against Homer-Center, but the rest of the lineup is healthy and ready to play.
The Red Dragons remained in the middle of the Heritage for the majority of the regular season in all categories. For every yard, point or win they’ve earned, they’ve given up nearly the same amount. Purchase Line averages 251.7 offensive yards and 25.2 points per game while allowing 258.4 yards and 21.5 points.
In order to take down the Marauders, the Red Dragons will need to have standout performances from key players, including senior running back Brady Syster, who averages 7.3 yards per carry and 77.8 per game, and sophomore QB John Elick, who went 61-for-114 for 848 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Red Dragons’ are going to focus on keeping the ball out of the hands of a Marauders team that strikes fast and often.
“Last time we played, we couldn’t do much of anything against them,” Falisec said. “We have to maintain the ball, drain it down, keep moving the ball slowly, and drive it to the end zone. We have to find ways to slow their offense down. We can’t let them score quick. We have to tighten our defense up. We have to make them work the field, also.”
Guiklfoyle junior quarterback Karson Keisewetter completed 82 of 132 passes for 1,284 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. Keisewetter is also the Marauders’ leading rusher with 616 yards and 14 touchdowns. Following Keisewetter is another 500-yard rusher is junior Cooper Rother (560).
The Marauders average 277.6 offensive yards and 24.1 points per game while allowing opponents 17.9 points.
WEST SHAMOKIN (6-4) at PORTAGE (6-3): The fifth-seeded Wolves hit the road to take on fourth-seeded Portage looking to capitalize on the Mustangs’ lack of momentum from losing the final three games of their regular season.
West Shamokin had a shaky season, plagued by COVID-19 from the start that made the Wolves’ roster a revolving door. The team couldn’t find any consistency, winning two games just to lose the next two before repeating the cycle.
Still, the Wolves have the best-rated quarterback in the Heritage in Bo Swartz and the top two receivers in Lou Swartz and Owen Stover.
Bo Swartz completed 120 of 210 passes for 1,888 yards with 20 touchdowns and 161.2 passer rating. His younger brother Lou pulled in 43 receptions while Stover averaged 20.3 yards on 42 catches.
The success of the Swartz brothers and Stover earned West Shamokin the top offense in the Heritage, averaging 341.6 total yards per game, including 237.2 passing. It also made the Wolves a single-faceted team — one that ended the season with just 835 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, Portage is a run-heavy team, averaging 214.7 yards per game, and the Wolves allowed more rushing yards per game (292.9) than any other Heritage squad and gave up 32.6 points per game.
The Mustangs are led by senior running backs Oren Heidler and Jon Wolford. Heidler averages 79.9 rushing yards per game while Wolford averages 72.9.