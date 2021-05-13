The Marion Center Stingers wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record, the top seed in District 6 Class 2A and the No. 1 ranking in the state.
Marion Center (16-0) closed the regular season with a 10-5 victory over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday. The Stingers will play either Blairsville or United for the conference championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Cambria. Blairsville and United play Saturday to decide which team will face Marion Center for the title.
The Stingers ascended to the top ranking in the state this week when Wilmington, out of District 10, suffered its first loss of the season.
“I’m telling you what, it’s great,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said, “but like we tell the kids, that bull’s-eye gets bigger and bigger. Everybody wants a shot at it. But it’s just a testament to our kids. We’re very young this year, and to come out and play the way we’ve played with such a young team, and after COVID stopped us last year, they wanted to prove we’re still a good team, and it’s showing. All the hard work is showing with the rankings we have now.”
Marion Center remains the defending District 6 champion after winning the title in 2019. Last year’s spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We said earlier this year that we’re the champions until somebody knocks us off,” Peterson said, “ and hopefully we make it back to St. Francis (for the district championship game). They go into games knowing they’re the champions, and they’ve been playing like champions.”
Marion Center scored twice in the first and three times in the fourth for a 5-0 lead over West Shamokin. The Stingers tacked on five more in the sixth.
West Shamokin scored all five of its runs over the final three innings, with three coming in its last at-bat.
“Every game we’ve been getting better in different phases of the game,” Peterson said. “Today we hit through the order. West Shamokin hit, too. There were a couple times we had to really crack down and make a few plays, and we did. Our outfielders ran a few balls down, and our second baseman, they had first and second with nobody out and she tagged the runner and doubled the girl at first.”
Lindsey Mallory turned the double play at second in the sixth inning.
“It was a huge play for us,” Peterson said. “They had some momentum, and that took it right out of them. We got out of it just giving up one run.”
Lexi Roush doubled for one of her two hits and drove in two runs, and Kayla Hill smacked a pair of hits. The Stingers finished with 11 hits.
West Shamokin (4-9) also had 11 hits. Lexi Young cranked out two doubles and finished with three hits, and Ally Schultheis had two singles.
Jasmine Hill picked up the win. She struck out two and walked one.
Now the Stingers move on to the postseason carrying a lofting ranking and an unbeaten record.
“Everything is going good,” Peterson said. “I can’t wait to see what lies beyond.”
Peterson also credited top assistant coach Missy Buterbaugh and assistant coaches Bill Roush and Dave Straw with helping to fuel the Stinger’s success.
“It all pretty neat. It’s good stuff,” he said. “It just shows where the program is going and where it came from. It takes a while. What’s helped here is a lot of stability with the coaching staff. I’ve had the same assistant since I’ve been here, and she’s been here for 17 years and I’ve been here 15. That means a lot.”