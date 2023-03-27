The Indiana Optimist all-star games took place Saturday afternoon at Indiana High School, and the North teams swept the South in a girls’ and boys’ doubleheader.
In the opener, Indiana’s Eve Fiala and Apollo-Ridge guard Sydney McCray sparked the North squad during a wide-open second half in a 75-42 victory. In the second game, the North used 32 3-pointers and put five different players in double figures in a 116-85 win.
Fiala was one of three players to notch a game-high 14 points, joined by Indiana teammate Katie Kovalchick and McCray. Fiala collected 10 rebounds and blocked five shots and was named the North’s MVP.
Purchase Line’s Bailey Weaver, Portage guard Maddy Hudak and Apollo-Ridge’s Brinley Toland connected on first half 3-pointers. Kovalchick scored eight points on four field goals and West Shamokin forward Melissa Spohn put in six points as the North raced out to a 37-24 halftime lead.
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo (seven points) and Homer-Center forward Molly Kosmack (five) hit 3-pointers and paced the South during the first half.
Gillo added a pair of field goals and a free throw in the second half, finishing with a South team-high 12 points and was named team MVP.
Fiala and McCray scored 10 points apiece and the North doubled up the South with a 38-18 second half.
Spohn was the fourth North player to hit double figures with 10 points.
Kovalchick and Spohn each ripped down 11 rebounds. Hudak had six assists for the North.
Kosmack had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the South. United’s Lauren Donelson dished out five assists.
The North was coached by Indiana’s Otto Peterson and the South by United’s Paul Hall.
In the boys’ contest, Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first half and the North drained 14 3s to take a 48-36 lead into halftime.
Homer-Center’s Caden Vitale kept the South within striking distance with a trio of first-half 3-pointers.
The North’s Braydon Albright (Purchase Line) completed the first of four dunks in the contest at 1:20 of the first half. North teammate and West Shamokin senior Deven Hatch-Cousins added another late in the game.
Penns Manor’s Max Hill and Cambria Heights forward Carter Lamb added dunks for the South late in the contest.
The North went on to outscore the South 68-49.
Harmony’s Cohlton Fry was named the North MVP after making five 3-pointers and finishing with 21 points. Myers and Purchase Line’s Andrew Smarsh had 18 points each, United’s Tyler Robertson scored 15 and Harmony forward Anthony Maseto finished with 14 for the North.
Lamb racked up 14 points and 18 rebounds and was named the South MVP. Hill scored 11 points.
The North was coached by Judd McCullough of West Shamokin. Homer-Center’s Paul Pohley led the South.