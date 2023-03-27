optimist logo

The Indiana Optimist all-star games took place Saturday afternoon at Indiana High School, and the North teams swept the South in a girls’ and boys’ doubleheader.

In the opener, Indiana’s Eve Fiala and Apollo-Ridge guard Sydney McCray sparked the North squad during a wide-open second half in a 75-42 victory. In the second game, the North used 32 3-pointers and put five different players in double figures in a 116-85 win.

Tags