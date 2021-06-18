JOHNSTOWN — The Saltsburg Trojans and Blairsville Bobcats were represented for the final time in the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 All Star Classic all-star game Friday night at Trojan Stadium, the home of the Greater Johnstown Trojans.
But the North’s domination of the South and the Spochart-Wyrwas connection unfolded as the biggest stories in the 50th edition of the all-star game, which featured graduated senior football players from District 5 and 6, including Heritage Conference teams. The North defeated the South, 20-0, for the first Ken Lantzy shutout since the South beat the North, 33-0, in 2008.
Saltsburg’s Gino Bartolini of the North and Blairsville’s Zak Artley, Jacob Faser and Devin Witmer of the South became the last players to don the helmets of those schools in an organized football game when the teams took the field at 7 p.m. Blairsville and Saltsburg are scheduled to merge into River Valley High School on July 1.
Those players never shared in the spotlight, however, as it was quickly grabbed by North quarterback Will Spochart of Berlin. Spochart, the North’s Offensive Back MVP, completed two touchdown passes to Nate Wyrwas of Central Cambria and rushed for another.
The North scored once in the first quarter and again in the second for a 13-0 lead at halftime. Spochart connected with Wyrwas on a 39-yard touchdown pass as time ran out in the first quarter, then Spochart ran up the middle for a 15-yard score with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter.
Spochart and Wyrwas hooked up again in the third quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass. Spochart ended up completing 5 of 12 passes for 87 yards and accounted for 144 of the North’s 296 offensive yards, while Wyrwas led all receivers with five catches for 78 yards.
Meanwhile, the North defense held the South to just 150 total yards and 11 first downs. The South gained just 67 total yards in the second half.
The South reached the North 6 midway through the fourth quarter, by far its deepest thrust into North territory, but Jacob Sabol of Richland ended the threat with an interception.
Homer-Center quarterback Ben Schmidt, who will be suiting up for IUP in the fall, provided most of the South’s highlights in the first half. Schmidt debuted on the team’s second possession and picked up 12 yards on three carries. Schmidt returned on the team’s fourth possession, picked up a first down on a 10-yard run to open the series and followed it with a 9-yard run. But he had trouble handling the football on back-to-back snaps, and the South turned the ball over on downs.
“We shot ourselves in the football most of the time, (and) it was mostly our mistakes,” said Schmidt, referring to 10 South penalties for 82 yards and four turnovers. “I still had a great time. It’s hard to put together a great team in just a couple of days. But it was still a lot of fun.”
Schmidt led all players with 32 yards on 10 carries in the first half, but the North defense kept Schmidt in check in the second half. He finished with 44 rushing yards on 14 attempts and completed just one of six passes for three yards. He was intercepted twice.
Schmidt’s Wildcats teammate Travis Mock picked off a Spochart pass near the goal line to prevent a possible third first-half touchdown for the North with about two minutes left. He returned the interception 18 yards. After the game, Mock received the South’s Defensive Back MVP award.
“I was reading the quarterback, just playing football,” Mock said. “I remembered everything my coaches taught me up to this point.”
Homer-Center receiver Drew Kochman caught two passes for 2 yards for the South, and United running back Hunter Cameron made a nice gain of 10 yards to pick up the South’s initial first down in the first quarter, but then didn’t take another handoff.
Witmer caught two passes for 27 yards, and he didn’t see the experience as bittersweet.
“No, I wouldn’t say that,” Witmer said. “We got to play football one last time. We all got to come together. ... It felt good (putting the helmet on one more time). It was honestly nice not having to play on both sides of the ball and being able to watch a football game while you’re playing in it at the same time.”
Purchase Line’s Josh Syster gained 43 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for 9 yards for the North. Northern Cambria’s Gavin Dumm received the South’s Defensive Line MVP award.
The game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.