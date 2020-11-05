NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria rebounded from a loss in the Heritage Conference championship match and advanced in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday.
Northern Cambria, the fourth seed, swept fifth-seeded Penns Valley, 25-15, 25-15, 15-13, and set up a semifinal match against top-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.
The Colts, coming off last week’s loss to West Shamokin for the conference title, rebounded nicely its next time out.
“It was a nice recovery after our last performance,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “It was an exciting match. The scores don’t’ reflect that, but Penns Valley is an exciting team. They played with a lot of energy and played wonderful defense. Their libero, Jadyn Butler, she was making crazy digs that kept balls in play and kept them going, and we kept swinging at them. And they had a nice middle hitter, Cammie Upcraft, and she led them in kills, for sure.”
Northern Cambria, meanwhile, got its usual effort from its stalwarts: Maggie Hogan, Camryn Dumm, Emma Kollar and Jess Krug.
“Mags and Cam got us rolling,” Hogan said, “and when they play like they did tonight, we’re pretty sound. But, to be honest, it was a great team effort in an exciting playoff atmosphere. We got good production out of everyone tonight. Some of them were playing their first playoff game that they’ve been major contributors, and the senior leadership was really good. They played well and got everybody rolling.
“We were able to put a lot of pressure on Penns Valley that they couldn’t handle. Emma Kollar kicked in a lot of blocks out of the middle, and Jess Krug, our libero, was incredible. Both liberos on the floor tonight did a fabulous job.”
Philipsburg-Osceola advanced by sweeping eighth-seeded Penn Cambria. Penn Cambria opened the playoffs with a three-set win over Blairsville.
“It’s a great challenge,” Hogan said. “They’re a good team, and we’re confident that we’re a good team as well. We’re looking forward to an exciting match. We know it’s going to be exciting Friday night going into their gym, so we’re looking forward to that.”
In Wednesday’s other quarterfinals, third-seeded Forest Hills swept sixth-seeded Central Cambria, 3-0, and second-seeded Bald Eagle Area topped Tyrone, 3-1.
In this evening’s Class 1A semifinals, fifth-seeded Homer-Center plays at top-seeded West Branch, and second-seeded West Shamokin plays host to third-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle.
Homer-Center defeated Ferndale in the opening round and advanced to the semifinals when fourth-seeded Glendale pulled out of the tournament due to a COVID-19 issue.
West Shamokin advanced by knocking off Bishop Carroll.
This evening’s winners play in Saturday’s championship match at Altoona.
The Class 2A championship game is Tuesday. Northern Cambria, which won the past two Class 1A state titles, moved up was elevated to Class 2A this season.