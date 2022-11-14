NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria Colts are putting everything together at just the right time.
A balanced offense, an aggressive defense and solid special teams unit are all doing their share.
It was the defensive unit that took its turn shining Saturday night, turning a tightly contested game through 2½ quarters into an uneven rout that included 34 second-half points.
The Colts defense produced four takeaways, all converted into touchdowns, and blanked rival Cambria Heights, 41-0, in a damp District 6 Class 1A semifinal football game Saturday night at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Field.
“Its about us living up to our potential,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “We are starting to hit our stride and starting to be dynamic in all three aspects. It has a special feeling to it and something that I try and tell them to enjoy because most will not have that type of feeling ever again.
“We’ve carried that underdog mentality all season. You can feel the talent and energy that this team has, and I think others do as well. It’s just something that brings the kids together and they want to be a part of it.”
By earning its second win of the season over the Highlanders (8-4), Northern Cambria (9-3) advanced to the district championship game against Penns Manor on Saturday at Mansion Park in Altoona. The contest will feature yet another rematch between Heritage Conference opponents. The Comets handed the Colts a 40-14 loss on Sept. 30.
The 2022 Colts will also have a chance to put their mark on school history. Northern Cambria’s appearance in the championship game will be just its second time playing in the game. It is also the first time in nearly 20 seasons. Bishop Carroll beat the Colts in 2003, 49-14.
A 7-0 Colts advantage held into the third quarter, but when Highlanders’ quarterback Ty Stockley fumbled at his own 20-yard line, Northern Cambria quarterback Owen Bougher wasted little time adding on.
Taking a little over one minute off the clock, Bougher and the Colts needed just three plays to turn it into points. After Colton Paronish’s short gain gave the Colts first-and-goal from the 9-yard line, Bougher hit sophomore Ty Dumm on a short out pattern. Peyton Myers’ block at the 4-yard line allowed Dumm to cruise into the end zone for a 13-0 lead.
“They were doing some of that shifting, and that is on me, I didn’t have us prepared for that,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “That threw our guys off a little bit and caused some penalties. Once we got behind a little bit and had to start chasing, it made it difficult.”
A squib kick was fielded nicely by a Cambria Heights lineman to give the Highlanders solid field possession on the ensuing drive, but four penalties on the series backed the offense up and forced a Tanner Trybus punt on fourth-and-long.
The Colts continued to add to their lead. Beginning at their own 26-yard line, Northern Cambria’s offensive line began creating massive openings for Sheredy and Bougher. Both began to gash the Highlanders defense, running for three consecutive first downs to set up first-and-goal from the 3. Sheredy scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with 1:33 remaining, and Bougher connected with Myers on the two-conversion attempt to push its lead to 21-0.
Sheredy also scored the Colts’ first touchdown of the game with just under five minutes to play in the first half. The senior running back took a toss from Bougher and sprinted 28-yards for the score. Colts kicker Trey Pershing put it through the uprights for a 7-0 lead.
Cambria Heights led off the game with an extended drive that took over nine minutes off the first-quarter clock. Trybus and Stockley put together five first-down rushes that set up the Highlanders with first-and-10 inside the red zone, but a costly penalty on fourth down backed them up, and a pass to Marshall Eckenrode was short.
“Anytime that you have a drive like that, you want to finish it,” Lewis said. “We just came up a little short.”
Down 21-0 late in the third quarter, Cambria Heights was forced to play catch-up, and the Colts were ready.
Stockley was intercepted on his final three pass attempts.
Ty Dumm snatched the first one with just under one minute to play in the third quarter and took it 59 yards for what looked like a touchdown; however, an illegal block brought the ball back near midfield.
It didn’t seem to matter for the Colts offense. Colton Paronish carried the ball on five straight plays for 35 yards before Bougher dropped a perfect pass into the waiting arms of Ty Dumm for a 30-yard touchdown. Pershing’s PAT made it 28-0 with 9:15 to play.
Ty Dumm was Bougher’s main target, finishing with 136 receiving yards on five receptions.
“My line gave Owen the time to throw, and without my quarterback, I wouldn’t have had anything,” Ty Dumm said. “We just wanted to come out and play our game. We played harder than them. That’s about all there is to say.”
Trybus picked up the Highlanders’ first first down since the initial series of the game with around nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard rush, but junior Ethan Donatelli stepped in front of a Stockley pass at the Colts’ 40-yard line on the next play.
Bougher connected with Dumm for a 26-yard gain on the first play following the interception, and with the first-down toss came some recognition. Bougher, who was 8-for-13 for 157 yards, broke the Colts’ single-season record for passing yardage. He has passed for 2,032 yards this season.
“His success is a combination of all our success,” Shutty said. “Our line stepped up to give him protection week in and week out, our running backs and receivers have blocked and made some catches. He deserves the credit, but the records are the whole team records.”
Myers took a handoff two plays later 33 yards to the end zone, but again the play was called back on a holding penalty. It didn’t seem to faze the Colts or Myers. The senior wide receiver took a jet sweep two plays later for a 41-yard score and a 34-0 lead.
It looked as if Cambria Heights would get on the scoreboard late in the game using Trybus as the workhorse and driving 45 yards to the Colts’ 14-yard line. Trybus, a senior, finished with a game-high 109 yards on 23 carries.
But on first down, Stockley’s pass was read perfectly by Myers, who collected the Colts’ third interception of the game at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for the final score and put an exclamation point on the win.
The Colts have an area-leading 22 interceptions in 12 games.
“In our coaches meeting, I asked where has that defense been that was so tough at the start of the season,” Shutty said. “Again, our coaches put together such a great plan tonight and they deserve credit.”
Next up is a shot at the title. But Shutty wants his players to enjoy this one first.
“I think some of the guys are starting to realize the potential that we have as a team,” Shutty said. “It’s more of a feeling within this team and within the community. I hope they enjoy this one and next week prepare as we did the last couple of weeks to take on another strong team.”