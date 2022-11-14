ch-nc

Northern Cambria defenders Colton Paronish (4), Ben Janosko (24), Dawson Shutty (78) and Cody Dumm gang-tackled Cambria Heights’ Lucas Storm.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Northern Cambria Colts are putting everything together at just the right time.

A balanced offense, an aggressive defense and solid special teams unit are all doing their share.