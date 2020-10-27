Volleyball powers West Shamokin and Northern Cambria will square off one last time this season before heading into the playoffs.
Both teams won their semifinal matches in the Heritage Conference semifinals on Monday to set up a showdown for the title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northern Cambria. They split their two regular-season matches, which is the only loss for either team.
The teams can’t meet in the playoffs because Northern Cambria, which won the past two Class 1A state titles, plays in Class 2A this season while West Shamokin remained in 1A.
“It’ll be fun.” West Shamokin coach Malinda Oesterling said after her team topped Homer-Center, 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-11, on Monday. “One nice thing about playing Northern Cambria is we can beat up on each other but we don’t have to worry about seeing each other in the playoffs. So, this will be more of a friendly match, but both teams will get something out of it.”
“It’ll be a good one,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said after his team swept past United for the second straight match, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16. “We’ll have our hands full. They have a good team and beat us down there, so we’ll have to be ready.”
Northern Cambria played with an adjusted lineup against United because a couple players were not available. Loren Donatelli, a junior, took on added responsibility and teamed with Maggie Hogan to fuel the Colts.
“Loren Donatelli stepped in and ran the offense and did a really nice job going from being the second setter to the first setter,” the coach said. “She found Maggie right away, and Maggie stepped up her game for the playoffs.”
Kaitlyn Dill teamed with Maizee Fry for United.
“Kaitlyn Dill had 11 blocks, and she’s only a ninth-grader, so 11 blocks is a nice job,” Hogan said. “Of course Maizee Fry had a lot of touches and good plays.”
Hogan looks at Wednesday’s match as a good tune-up for the postseason, even though it has lost a little of its luster because the title won’t be contested on a big stage at the KCAC at IUP, as it was last season.
“This is great practice for us, getting to play for a championship for the conference before heading into the district playoffs,” he said. “We have some nice, young kids to get on that stage with Camryn (Dumm) and Emma (Kollar) and Maggie and see if we can get them rolling. Even though it’s not at the KCAC, it still means a lot, and the kids want to put a number on the wall. Both teams are going to come in and be very excited, and both will make some excitement mistakes. I think it will come down to who can maintain that high level longer.”
Lexie Young powered West Shamokin with 20 kills and 13 digs. Maddie McConnell chipped in 14 kills. Abby Oesterling handed out 46 assists and served a trio of aces. Sophie Fusaro contributed 11 digs.
“They have some heavy hitters,” Hogan said. “They have a good setter, they’ve developed some young hitters that are putting good swings on the ball, and they play really good defense.”
“We’ve learned a lot about what we can do and who we are,” Oesterling said, “and we’ve been playing some different lineups and we’re very comfortable moving people around so we feel like we have really ourselves into a team that can adjust to various situations. We’re hoping that helps us.”
This will be the 21st time the conference title is contested. Northern Cambria has come out on top 13 times.
“It’s always exciting when Northern Cambria plays West Shamokin,” Hogan said. “Both teams will get riled up for that one, and it will be fun.”