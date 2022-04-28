Northern Cambria won its third straight game with a 12-7 victory over longtime rival Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference baseball game Wednesday.
The Colts led 7-6 after three innings, pushed their advantage to 10-6 with a three-run fifth and added two runs in the sixth.
Northern Cambria scored 12 runs on nine hits and took advantage of seven errors.
Owen Bougher knocked in two runs on two hits, including a double, and Ethan Krowcian smacked an RBI double. Josh Miller also had two RBIs on a single and a sacrifice fly.
Cambria Heights’ Ike Westrick racked up three RBIs on a two-run single and a walk, while Hunter Nelen smacked a two-RBI single.
Five pitchers combined for seven strikeouts for the Colts. Evan Wiewiora earned the win.
Adam Ford fanned five in the loss.
Northern Cambria (6-1) welcomes Purchase Line today, and Cambria Heights (0-5) heads to Marion Center on Monday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 8, PURCHASE LINE 6: West Shamokin scored all eight of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings and held off a late Purchase Line push in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line (1-6) carried a 1-0 lead into the top of the fifth when the Wolves answered with three unearned runs off of a passed ball and a two-run error. West Shamokin added five runs in the top of the sixth.
The Red Dragons chipped away, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth and four in the seventh before the Wolves closed it out and won for the third time in the last four games.
Niko Buffone earned the victory, going six strong innings while allowing eight hits, two runs and striking out five.
Bo Swartz hit a double and Cody Baker and Gunnar Shoop added singles. Buffone and Seth Matson each scored twice.
Travis Keister, Mason Gearhart and Zander Bennett each had a pair of hits for the Red Dragons. Keister, who also scored two runs, threw 98 pitches spanning 42/3 innings while striking out 10.
West Shamokin (5-5) plays at the Kiski School today. Purchase Line visits Penns Manor on Friday.
RIVER VALLEY 14, HOMER-CENTER 5: Andrew Baker and Cameron Reaugh each had three hits and River Valley exploded for seven runs in the third inning in a victory over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
River Valley (5-2), winners in three of its past four games, led by one run through two innings before unloading for seven in the bottom of the third to break away from the Wildcats. Baker hit a single, a double and a triple while Reaugh added three singles.
Rocco Bartolini and Cole Stuchal also had multiple-hit games. Braden Staats and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni scored three runs while Baker drove in three runs and Bartolini two.
Niko Vadala pitched four innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out six to earn the victory.
Homer-Center’s Owen Saiani had two hits and scored two runs and Michael Krejocic scored three runs.
Caleb Palmer took the loss.
River Valley plays at United on Friday. Homer-Center (3-4) travels to Bishop Carroll today.
BISHOP GUILFOYLE 15, UNITED 13: Bishop Guilfoyle took the lead during a seven-run fourth inning and didn’t look back, handing the Lions back-to-back losses for the first time this season in a non-conference game.
Nick Negola was 3-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs and Owen Dombrosky collected a triple among his three hits, scored three runs and knocked in a RBI. Austin Beauchamp and Calvin Lafferty had two hits each.
Own Dombrosky came on in relief in the third inning and earned the victory despite allowing five runs and walking five.
Caden McCully and Brad Felix each doubled and had two singles for United. Felix and Jon Henry each had a pair of RBIs, and McCully scored four runs.
Six Lions pitchers covered the seven innings, including Joe Marino, who allowed six runs and two walks over 12/3 innings in suffering the loss.
United (4-4) plays Penns Manor at home today.
MARION CENTER 16, PENNS MANOR 1: Unbeaten Marion Center jumped on Penns Manor early, scoring seven first-inning runs and cruising to a win in a Heritage Conference game.
Parker Black was on base in all three at-bats with a single, a home run and a walk. He also scored a pair of runs and delivered three RBIs. Landon Bennett had a pair of RBIs and scored two runs. Noah McCoy and Skyler Olp also crossed the plate twice for the Stingers.
Three Marion Center pitchers combined to allow just three hits and one run over four innings. Black posted the win.
Carter Smith had two of Penns Manor’s three hits. The Comets were hurt by errors, committing six and allowing nine unearned runs.
Both teams play today. Marion Center (8-0) plays at Cambria Heights, and Penns Manor (0-7) visits United.