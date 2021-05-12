ARMAGH — In track and field, there are 18 events, including three relays that require four teammates each.
The Northern Cambria boys’ team brought just 12 athletes to the Heritage Conference Championships on Tuesday. If that sounds like a conundrum, it’s because it is.
Nonetheless, the Colts somehow found a way to win the team title. Northern Cambria racked up 133 points Tuesday to take home the conference title for the first time since 2015.
“A lot of people needed to step up for it to happen,” senior Adam Lanzendorfer, who won the 400-meter dash in 53.40 seconds, said. “At the beginning of the season, we probably had 20 signed up. But then kids just didn’t want to run because they didn’t think we’d be good or whatever, so we used that as motivation.”
Despite their low numbers, Northern Cambria didn’t think the conference title was out of the realm of possibilities. After all, they went undefeated in the regular season, winning every conference dual meet.
“I did think it was realistic,” first-year coach Derek Bearer said. “We were undefeated through the regular season, so we kind of had a feeling that we would be the ones coming in with a big target on our backs. We were just hoping we could pull it out. We struggled in the earlier events in the day, but we ended up picking it back up.”
“It feels amazing because we won the (regular) season title, too,” senior Tyler Bearer said, the coach’s younger brother. “But to come in here and being able to win a plaque, that’s amazing.”
In addition to Lanzendorfer, Tyler Bearer was the only other individual event winner for the Colts. He won the long jump (19 feet, 11½ inches).
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, United continued its recent dominance of the conference meet. The Lions collected 123 points to win the team title for the fifth consecutive year.
But just because it’s become commonplace doesn’t mean it’s any less meaningful.
“Oh my gosh, it means everything,” senior Riley Payne said, who won the 100 (17.48) and 300 (50.82) hurdles and has been part of the last three conference titles. “This is the best team I could ever ask for, honestly. We all just encourage each other and help each other in everything, and we win because we are a team.”
“It never gets old because it’s always the kids,” United coach Bob Penrose said. “Watching that excitement that you see with the kids, that’s what it’s all about. And every year, it’s a new group, so you’ve got new kids coming in and being part of that history that we have, so it doesn’t get old. It’s just as exciting every year.”
Senior Maizee Fry won the shot put (41-1) and javelin (119-4) for the United girls, Katie Peters won the pole vault (8-0) and Bailey Popovich won the 200 (27.38).
The common thread in the Northern Cambria boys’ and United girls’ victories was the athletes who claimed fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishes to little fanfare. But those places matter in a close meet.
“Bailey (Popovich) had a great meet, and so did Riley (Payne) and Maizee (Fry),” Penrose said, “but I stop and think about some of these kids that aren’t getting the attention they get. Katie Peters wins the pole vault for us. And Cassie Weber scores high in the 300 hurdles, which makes a big difference in that meet.
“We had kids that popped up. Kaitlyn Dill and Emily Dill. I could keep going down the list. It’s those kids that make your team great. When you have that supporting case that can come in there and score those other points and get those other places, that’s what wins you meets.”
Northern Cambria’s first-year coach concurs.
“That’s the big thing,” Derek Bearer said. “People can say all you want about coming in here and winning first place after first place after first place, but it’s realistically those guys that are right on the fence of placing or not placing. If they squeak in there, those really help you out.”
Take, for example, senior thrower Adam Bachik, who placed fourth in all three throwing events and quietly picked up 12 points.
“That was very, very helpful,” Coach Bearer said.
For the Colts, 10 of the 12 boys on the roster placed in either an individual event or as part of a relay. Northern Cambria scored points in 17 of the 18 events.
“I feel like our strength is definitely our friendship,” Tyler Bearer said. “We’re just so close. But yeah, I mean, you can put a few guys no matter where. We can put them in different events, and they’ll do fine. But what it really comes down to is our friendship and just having a good bond.”
Saltsburg senior C Jaye Morris was one of three Trojans to win multiple events. He won the 110 hurdles (17.62) and the 300 hurdles (45.11) to become a two-time conference champion in his first full track season.
“That sounds amazing,” Morris said, who admittedly surprised himself with a pair of titles. “I was just doing my best.”
Fellow senior Sincere McFarlin won the 100 (11.41) and the 200 (23.45) for the Trojans, and Tristan Roessler took first in the 1,600 (4:56.96) and the 800 (2:07.34).
Homer-Center senior Teagan Sharp won the boys’ discus (147-2) and shot put (47-7¼) – as he did at the Indiana County Meet on May 1 – though he was hardly satisfied with his performance Tuesday.
“In terms of overall place, it was the same,” he said. “But in terms of overall performance, I’d rate it a good bit lower than the county meet, if I’m being honest. I threw 20 feet less than I did in discus, and I was down a foot or two in shot put.”
Also winning individual events on the boys’ side were Marion Center’s Dillon Green (3,200, 10:58.25); Homer-Center’s Ryan Sardone (high jump, 5-8) and Ryan Fabin (pole vault, 10-0); Purchase Line’s Vincenzo Scott (javelin, 146-5); and Saltsburg’s David Stuller (triple jump, 39-6½).
In one of the minor upsets of the meet, Homer-Center sophomore Justley Sharp won the discus (125-8) to upend defending conference champion Fry. It was her first conference meet.
“It’s exciting,” Justley Sharp said. “We had a good day today, me and my brother both. It was good experience to come out and throw well.”
Also winning individual conference titles on the girls’ side were Saltsburg’s Makenzie Simpson (100, 13.01); Purchase Line’s Brooke Eyler (high jump, 5-0); Homer-Center’s Gabrielle Page (triple jump, 32-2) and Ayannah Elliot (long jump, 14-9½); Marion Center’s Nevada Armstrong (3,200, 12:11.01); and Northern Cambria freshman Ella Miller (1,600, 5:28.90).